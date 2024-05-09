Pacific Empire Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, May 9, 2024 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan") to certain directors, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

