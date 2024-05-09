Dynacor Group: Veta Dorada Plant Receives International Cyanide Management Certification

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), announced today that the Veta Dorada plant, a subsidiary in Peru, was certified in compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (Cyanide Code).

The certification was granted by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI), a non-profit corporation established to administer the Cyanide Code and develop and provide information on responsible practices for handling cyanide.

"Our Veta Dorada subsidiary is the first company that processes gold ore acquired from ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners) to obtain a successful certification, which fills us with pride. It is proof of the actions we're implementing as part of our commitment to sustainability," affirmed Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor Group.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary mining industry program centred on the safe and environmentally responsible management of cyanide by companies that produce gold and/or silver and by companies that manufacture, store and transport cyanide.

"Thanks to the commitment of our team at the Veta Dorada subsidiary, we are part of the International Cyanide Management Code. As part of our projected growth, we will continue to raise our standards for security, occupational health and care for the environment in our operations," said Jean Martineau.

Our stakeholders can review the summarized audit report and the auditor's credentials on the ICMI's website: https://cyanidecode.org/

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

