Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Vancouver, May 9, 2024 - Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Metals Investor Forum being held at the Paradox Hotel in Vancouver, BC on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be in attendance both days of the conference. In addition, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting an update on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut in the Grand Ballroom at 3:30pm on Saturday May 11.

Investors can register at:

https://web.cvent.com/event/5341b106-50fc-4555-9191-dbb71c498240/regProcessStep1

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This is an exciting Canadian uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, a geologic equivalent of the prolific Athabasca Basin. We are currently mobilizing materials and will be building the camp later in the month in advance of our $10 million summer drill campaign beginning in June. We are very excited to get started on this summer program where we will be mainly focussed on the Tatiggaq deposit which is adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium development project."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

