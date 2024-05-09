Independence Gold Expands the Spring Drill Program at 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, May 9, 2024 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the current diamond drill program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project.

The spring drill program has been expanded by 1,100 metres ("m") from the initially planned 4,200m to 5,300m. The increased drill meterage will be used to explore additional targets at the Ted-Mint Vein System, where there is a potential for high-grade intercepts which will be incorporated into the existing mineral resource (see report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" authored by Armitage and Miller, effective August 18th, 2022; please see news release dated August 18, 2022 for further details). Including the current drill program, an additional 11,000m has been carried out at 3Ts since the mineral resource was updated in 2022; the results from these drill programs will be incorporated into future mineral resource updates.

The spring drill program has focused on the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, Johnny and Ian Veins, two geophysical targets known collectively as the "Balrog" anomaly. A total of 4,150m of core has been drilled to date. Drill core is currently being split and then sent to SGS Labs in Vancouver for processing and analysis. Results will be announced as they become available.

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company, commented, "We have been fortunate with the drilling at the 3Ts Project so far this season. Efficient drilling, good core recovery and favourable weather has placed the program ahead of schedule. The additional drilling is able to be added to the program without an increase to the expected budget of $1.9 million."

The 3Ts Project is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50m to more than 1,100m in length and true widths up to 25m, have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

