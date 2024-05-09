York Harbour Metals Announces Positive Rare Earth Elements Mineralogical Results at its Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland

Toronto, May 9, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to announce positive results from its Mineral Liberation Analysis - Scanning Electron Microprobe ("MLA-SEM") analysis of samples from its Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Derek H.C. Wilton, PhD., P.Geo, FGC (a Fellow of Geoscientists Canada), of Terra Rosetta Inc., was commissioned by York Harbour Metals to collect samples from the Botton Brook REE project and perform MLA-SEM analysis to identify the mineralogy of the REE-bearing minerals. A total of 13 grab samples were collected and processed into thin sections before analysis at the Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador Core Research Equipment & Instrument Training Network ("CREAIT") MLA-SEM laboratory. Note: The lab, while not accredited, is a respected research facility at Memorial University. These samples, though not representative of the overall mineralization of the project, provide key insights into the discovered mineralization and its potential for concentration using standard techniques.

Highlights of the Botton Brook REE Terra Rosetta Inc. Report Include:

Field sample G4 returned a very high 35.98 % Area Total REE as mapped in thin section by MLA-SEM.

Monazite, the primary REE-bearing mineral in the Bottom Brook showings, is known for its amenability to well-established metallurgical processing methods.

Thorite, commonly intergrown with monazite, suggests that radiometric geophysical surveys could be effective in exploring for this mineralization.

Dr. Wilton noted that the Bottom Brook REE mineralization closely resembles the Steenkampskraal monazite deposit in South Africa (Basson et al., 2016; and Harlov et al., 2020).





Table 1. Total REE and Monazite contents (area %) in Bottom Brook samples as mapped by MLA-SEM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/208539_9d685a8d94c67a8b_002full.jpg





The table lists the samples in order of Total REE mineral and monazite contents. Total REE minerals include the abundances of monazite ((Ce,La,Nd,Th)PO4), bastnasite ((La, Ce)CO3F), britholite ((Ce,Ca)5(SiO4)3OH), and secondary REE minerals. These secondary minerals are minor phases identified by MLA, containing REE with compositions too complex for precise identification.

Samples were analysed using an FEI Quanta 400 environmental SEM equipped with a Bruker XFlash EDX Detector at the CREAIT labs, Memorial University. The SEM electron gun uses a W filament at an operating voltage of 25 kV and a beam current of 10 nA. The working distance between sample and detector is 12 mm. The MLA software enables quantitative evaluation of the abundance, association, size, and shape of minerals in an automated, systematic fashion. In other words, the MLA allows for the quantitative mapping of mineral phases in individual grain mounts, essentially providing a digital point count of mineral species.

"De-risking the metallurgy of the REE mineralization is a crucial part of any REE project. The high-grade nature and relatively simple metallurgy make this a very attractive REE project," stated Blair Naughty, President & CEO of York Harbour Metals. "This marks an important milestone for the Bottom Brook Project.





Figure 1. MLA False-Colour Map of Thin Section G4 from Bottom Brook; view Approximately 4cm Across.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/208539_9d685a8d94c67a8b_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

The Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please contact via email at info@yorkharbourmetals.com or +1-604-346-7613. Visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

"Signed"

Blair Naughty

CEO& President



Telephone: +1-604-346-7613 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208539