Power One Resources Corp CEO Discusses Promising Projects and Developments in Exclusive Interview

NewsDirect CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to delve into the company's recent progress and future plans. Since going public in January as a spin-out from Marvel Discovery, Power One has been gearing up to drill the Pecors Project, a significant nickel system in Canada. Spanning an impressive seven kilometers in length, three kilometers in width, and extending two to three kilometers in depth, this project boasts a historic resource of 20 million tons and was originally explored for uranium in the 1950s.



In addition to the Pecors Project, Power One is advancing another venture in British Columbia, situated near Prince George, within one of Canada's renowned rare earth belts. While this project is currently secondary in focus, it is expected to undergo development activities in the coming year. Notably, the company has recently added Dr. Wazir Khan, an experienced geologist with a wealth of international expertise, to its team. Dr. Khan's knowledge is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Power One's projects.



Despite challenges like delayed drilling due to snow melt, Power One remains optimistic about the potential of its projects, particularly the nickel system. If their geological thesis holds true, the Pecors Project could emerge as a world-class deposit, underlining the company's commitment to exploration and growth in the resource sector.



