First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

22:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 698,930,219 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.85% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 9, 2024 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.

NAME

 NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 634,348,079 61,086,673 91.22 % 8.78 %
Alison C. Beckett 634,823,238 60,611,514 91.28 % 8.72 %
Geoff Chater 636,461,627 58,973,125 91.52 % 8.48 %
Robert J. Harding 685,004,608 10,430,144 98.50 % 1.50 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 600,097,540 95,337,212 86.29 % 13.71 %
C. Kevin McArthur 635,038,703 60,396,049 91.32 % 8.68 %
A. Tristan Pascall 695,187,817 246,935 99.96 % 0.04 %
Simon J. Scott 694,273,843 1,160,909 99.83 % 0.17 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 637,261,370 58,173,382 91.63 % 8.37 %

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com



