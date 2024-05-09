First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 698,930,219 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.85% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 9, 2024 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.
NAME
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams
634,348,079
61,086,673
91.22
%
8.78
%
Alison C. Beckett
634,823,238
60,611,514
91.28
%
8.72
%
Geoff Chater
636,461,627
58,973,125
91.52
%
8.48
%
Robert J. Harding
685,004,608
10,430,144
98.50
%
1.50
%
Kathleen A. Hogenson
600,097,540
95,337,212
86.29
%
13.71
%
C. Kevin McArthur
635,038,703
60,396,049
91.32
%
8.68
%
A. Tristan Pascall
695,187,817
246,935
99.96
%
0.04
%
Simon J. Scott
694,273,843
1,160,909
99.83
%
0.17
%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner
637,261,370
58,173,382
91.63
%
8.37
%
