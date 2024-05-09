Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

09.05.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Kerry D. Dyte 763,966,358 95.76% 33,838,456 4.24%
Glenn A. Ives 790,145,889 99.04% 7,658,922 0.96%
Ave G. Lethbridge 773,109,953 96.90% 24,694,858 3.10%
Michael A. Lewis 789,269,572 98.93% 8,535,239 1.07%
Elizabeth D. McGregor 796,309,472 99.81% 1,495,338 0.19%
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 681,020,185 85.36% 116,784,572 14.64%
Kelly J. Osborne 789,473,477 98.96% 8,331,333 1.04%
George Paspalas 794,628,439 99.60% 3,176,371 0.40%
J. Paul Rollinson 796,291,562 99.81% 1,513,249 0.19%
David A. Scott 796,515,263 99.84% 1,289,547 0.16%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
839,757,579 97.41% 22,364,699 2.59%

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld
759,363,511 95.18% 38,441,303 4.82%

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld
743,795,499 93.23% 54,009,309 6.77%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kinross Gold Corp.

Kinross Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DM94
CA4969024047
www.kinross.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap