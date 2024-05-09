Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 8, 2024 (the "Circular") with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation. There were 149,592,121 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 80.47% of the 185,904,342 common shares issued and outstanding on March 22, 2024, being the record date for the meeting.
Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominees
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Jason Attew
|141,533,719
|99.91
|130,500
|0.09
|Joanne Ferstman
|132,972,924
|93.86
|8,691,295
|6.14
|Edie Hofmeister
|130,549,020
|92.15
|11,115,199
|7.85
|W. Murray John
|128,585,347
|90.77
|13,078,872
|9.23
|Robert Krcmarov
|139,155,250
|98.23
|2,508,969
|1.77
|Pierre Labbé
|136,436,250
|96.31
|5,277,969
|3.69
|Norman MacDonald
|138,168,769
|97.53
|3,495,450
|2.47
|Candace MacGibbon
|136,535,083
|96.38
|5,129,136
|3.62
|David Smith
|141,529,055
|99.90
|135,164
|0.10
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No2
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
|148,954,957
|99.58
|629,150
|0.42
Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No3
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|140,450,900
|99.14
|1,213,316
|0.86
Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No4
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan
|136,585,378
|96.41
|5,078,832
|3.59
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No5
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|134,532,328
|94.97
|7,131,903
|5.03
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 19 producing assets. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada's largest gold operations.
Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
|For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:
|Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Mobile: (365) 275-1954
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com
|Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com