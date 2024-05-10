Cameco Announces Election of Directors
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of eight board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2024.
Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.
The annual meeting also marked the retirement of Don Deranger and Jim Gowans from the board after serving 15 years as Cameco directors.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Against
|
% Votes Against
|
Catherine Gignac
|
76,317,418
|
97.25%
|
2,158,537
|
2.75%
|
Daniel Camus
|
76,189,453
|
97.09%
|
2,286,502
|
2.91%
|
Tammy Cook-Searson
|
76,919,923
|
98.02%
|
1,556,032
|
1.98%
|
Tim Gitzel
|
76,739,023
|
97.79%
|
1,736,932
|
2.21%
|
Kathryn Jackson
|
77,664,076
|
98.97%
|
811,879
|
1.03%
|
Don Kayne
|
74,848,604
|
95.38%
|
3,627,351
|
4.62%
|
Dominique Minière
|
78,286,607
|
99.76%
|
189,347
|
0.24%
|
Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins
|
77,789,332
|
99.13%
|
686,623
|
0.87%
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Contact
Investor inquiries:
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com
Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com