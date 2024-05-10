Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of eight board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

The annual meeting also marked the retirement of Don Deranger and Jim Gowans from the board after serving 15 years as Cameco directors.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Against % Votes Against Catherine Gignac 76,317,418 97.25% 2,158,537 2.75% Daniel Camus 76,189,453 97.09% 2,286,502 2.91% Tammy Cook-Searson 76,919,923 98.02% 1,556,032 1.98% Tim Gitzel 76,739,023 97.79% 1,736,932 2.21% Kathryn Jackson 77,664,076 98.97% 811,879 1.03% Don Kayne 74,848,604 95.38% 3,627,351 4.62% Dominique Minière 78,286,607 99.76% 189,347 0.24% Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 77,789,332 99.13% 686,623 0.87%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

