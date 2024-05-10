Clean Air Metals Announces Management Changes

THUNDER BAY, May 10, 2024 - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTCQB:CLRMF) announces the following senior management changes.

Dr. Geoff Heggie, VP of Exploration has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Dr Heggie was instrumental in executing the infill drilling program that added significant ounces to the Escape Deposit. We thank Geoff for his service over the past years and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Dr. Lionnel Djon joins Clean Air Metals as the new VP of Exploration. Dr. Djon, who most recently led the exploration team at Impala Canada, brings a wealth of relevant experience and a track record of success. His leadership resulted in significant mineral resource increases at the Lac des Iles mine through discoveries at depth and adjacent to the known deposit. He is an expert in applying advanced geochemical and geophysical techniques and the application of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to exploration targeting and modelling.

Dr. Djon received his Master's in Earth Sciences from the University of Quebec, his PhD in Geology from Queens University and his Executive MBA from the School of Management, UQAM, Quebec.

Jim Gallagher, CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to have Lionnel bring his unique PGM expertise to the Clean Air team. His knowledge of Northwestern Ontario deposits and his track record of success in applying advanced techniques to identify and discover Platinum, Palladium, Nickel, and Copper deposits are very relevant to our company's two strategic goals: continuing to expand the Thunder Bay North deposit and adding other complementary exploration assets to our portfolio."

Kris Tuuttila PGeo, B.Sc, has been promoted to VP of Sustainability and Community Relations from his current role as Director. Kris has 20 years of leadership experience in environmental consulting across Canada. He has directed multidisciplinary environmental projects and impact assessments relating to various stages of mine development in Northern Ontario. Kris has established meaningful and respectful relations with numerous Aboriginal communities throughout the north, having been instrumental in signing several partnership agreements to advance reconciliation.

Jim Gallagher commented: "Kris's promotion is not only a recognition of the excellent work he has done for Clean Air Metals over the last few years but also of the critical importance of his portfolio to the company's future success. The Clean Air Team believes that true reconciliation with all aboriginal communities, particularly communities with traditional territory and treaty rights, requires real business partnerships, including potential equity ownership of the assets. This is a key initiative that Kris is leading."

Mia Boiridy, MSc. joins the Company as Director of Communications and Investor Relations. Mia is a seasoned executive, having held senior management positions at several Canadian junior exploration companies over the last ten years. She will be responsible for the company's communication and marketing activities, developing and growing relationships with stakeholders, and being the primary point of contact for investors, analysts, and the media. Mia holds a BSc. Geology (Honours) and an MSc. Geochemistry from McGill University.

"Ongoing communication with the public, shareholders and other interested parties is key to Clean Air Metals' success. Mia brings a wealth of experience and skills that will be instrumental as we continue to develop our Thunder Bay North Project and grow our assets," noted Mike Garbutt, COO of Clean Air Metals.

Company Update

The leadership team is reviewing the potential for acquiring other PGM, Cu, and Ni assets throughout Northern Ontario, with numerous assets currently being investigated. There is no certainty that any of these investigations will lead to a business relationship, and the Company will only report further when a material transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors.

Qualified Person

Mike Garbutt, PEng, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek. The parties together are the Cooperating Participants in a Memorandum of Agreement dated January 9, 2021 (press release January 11, 2021) and an Exploration Agreement signed April 13, 2022 (press release April 14, 2022).

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations and Métis peoples based on principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals is a development and exploration company advancing its flagship, 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals ("TBN") project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The TBN project, accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, hosts two (2) deposits - the Current and Escape deposits, only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 13.8 Mt indicated mineral resource containing 2.4M Pt eq. oz (Technical Report on the Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario Canada, NI43-101, SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, June 19, 2023) with significant potential for expansion down-plunge.

One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations. With its proven technical team, Clean Air Metals is committed to growing the resources at the TBN project and creating long-term value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim Gallagher"

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

