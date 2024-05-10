Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - Rio2 Ltd. ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) wishes to remind its shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting" or the "AGM") will be held on May 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. This will be an entirely virtual Meeting to be conducted via live webcast where all shareholders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate online. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.



The timing and process for voting are described in detail in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and meeting materials available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the company's website at www.rio2.com/investors.

VOTING DEADLINE

The voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Monday, May 13, 2024.

PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting in real-time online at https://meetnow.global/M99A5DD by clicking "Shareholder" and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy. Duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting by entering an invitation code provided by Computershare before the start of the Meeting.

Voting at the Meeting will only be available for Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend the Meeting by clicking "Guest" and completing the online form.

Rio2 recommends shareholders log into the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance of the virtual meeting start time to ensure connectivity.

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact the Company by email at info@rio2.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that ?has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on ?taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a ?staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are ?companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction ?that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, ?Economics) of sustainable development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to ?apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to ?protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.?

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Rio2 Ltd.

Alex Black

Executive Chairman

Email: alex.black@rio2.com

Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson

Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com

?Tel: +1 604 762 4720?

