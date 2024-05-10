Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

22:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes By Poll

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(1) John Beardsworth

Carried

100,672,763

(100.00%)

3,100

(0.00%)

(2) John Begeman

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(3) Pierre Chenard

Carried

100,467,152

(99.79%)

208,711

(0.21%)

(4) Justin Dibb

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(5) Richard Graff

Carried

100,672,713

(100.00%)

3,150

(0.00%)

(6) Peter Marrone

Carried

100,672,713

(100.00%)

3,150

(0.00%)

(7) Daniel Racine

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(8) Jane Sadowsky

Carried

100,672,413

(100.00%)

3,450

(0.00%)

(9) Dino Titaro

Carried

96,987,616

(96.34%)

3,688,247

(3.66%)

Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Carried

101,324,097

201,861

(99.80 %)

(0.20 %)
About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-gold-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302142668.html

SOURCE Allied Gold Corp.



Contact
Allied Gold Corp., Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J3 Canada, Email: ir@alliedgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Allied Gold Corp.

Allied Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3ESFF
CA01921D1050
www.alliedgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap