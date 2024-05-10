Menü Artikel
Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in a hybrid format. PDF Version

A total of 215,662,066 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 90.3% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

% For

% Against

Election of Directors

Carmel Daniele

99.94

0.06

Gillian Davidson

98.94

1.06

Ian W. Gibbs

84.51

15.49

Melissa Harmon

98.77

1.23

Ashley Heppenstall

96.12

3.88

Ron Hochstein

98.66

1.34

Scott Langley

97.78

2.22

Jack Lundin

96.69

3.31

Angelina Mehta

99.95

0.05



Appointment of Auditors

% For

% Withhold

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

99.97

0.03




% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
Executive Compensation

98.59

1.41

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.



Contact
Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, ron.hochstein@lundingold.com; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, finlay.heppenstall@lundingold.com
