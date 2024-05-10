Molten Metals Announces Appointment of New CFO

Vancouver, May 10, 2024 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT) (FSE:Y44) (ISIN:CA60872A1066) announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Jatinder Sandhar as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Jatinder Sandhar is the President of Sandhar Investments and has been since June 2010. Mr. Sandhar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Master of Business Administration from India and brings a wealth of knowledge and financial experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Mr. Sandhar is also an active member of his community generously volunteering his time to benefit numerous not for profit organizations. He was awarded Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for his community work.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals holds an option to the West Gore Project, an Antimony / Gold project located in Nova Scotia. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

