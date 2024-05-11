Getty Copper Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) today announced that they have agreed to issue 11,650,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle $582,500 of indebtedness of the Company. This includes 10,000,000 shares to be issued to non arms length creditors who are controlled by John Lepinski who is a Control Person of the Company. 1,650,000 share purchases warrants were issued to an arms length creditor. The warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Shares for Debt to insiders is exempt from the requirements of MI 61-101 under s.5.5(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a).

Completion of the shares for debt transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

