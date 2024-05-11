Menü Artikel
Getty Copper Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

00:56 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) today announced that they have agreed to issue 11,650,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle $582,500 of indebtedness of the Company. This includes 10,000,000 shares to be issued to non arms length creditors who are controlled by John Lepinski who is a Control Person of the Company. 1,650,000 share purchases warrants were issued to an arms length creditor. The warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Shares for Debt to insiders is exempt from the requirements of MI 61-101 under s.5.5(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a).

Completion of the shares for debt transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip A. Potter, CEO, Director

Getty Copper Inc.
Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.



Contact
1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1, Tel:(604) 931-3231, Fax: (604) 931-2814, www.gettycopper.com, TSX Venture Exchange: GTC, E-mail: getty@telus.net
Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
260596
CA3742711045
www.gettycopper.com
