Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Director Nominees
|
Adam I. Lundin
|
93.67 %
|
6.33 %
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
90.66 %
|
9.34 %
|
Donald K. Charter
|
97.38 %
|
2.62 %
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
99.39 %
|
0.61 %
|
Jack O. A. Lundin
|
98.62 %
|
1.38 %
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
96.10 %
|
3.90 %
|
Maria Olivia Recart
|
95.23 %
|
4.77 %
|
Natasha N.D. Vaz
|
99.88 %
|
0.12 %
|
% For
|
% Withhold
|
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
98.13 %
|
1.87 %
|
% For
|
% Against
|
% Abstain
|
Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive
Compensation.
|
94.37 %
|
5.56 %
|
0.07 %
|
% For
|
% Withhold
|
An amendment to the articles of amalgamation of Lundin
Mining the Corporation (as amended) (the "Articles") to
change the province of the registered office of Lundin
Mining the Corporation from Ontario to British Columbia.
|
99.97 %
|
0.03 %
|
% For
|
% Withhold
|
An amendment to the Articles to remove one special
share from Lundin Mining's authorized share capital.
|
99.96 %
|
0.04 %
The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.
The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below:
|
Audit Committee
|
Corporate Governance and
Nominating Committee
|
Human Resources /
Compensation Committee
|
Safety, Sustainability and
Technical Committee
|
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
|
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
|
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
|
Natasha N.D. Vaz (Chair)
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
Donald K. Charter
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
Adam I. Lundin
|
Maria Olivia Recart
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 10, 2024 at 18:00 Pacific Time.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
