Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2024 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:



% For % Against Director Nominees



Adam I. Lundin 93.67 % 6.33 % C. Ashley Heppenstall 90.66 % 9.34 % Donald K. Charter 97.38 % 2.62 % Juliana L. Lam 99.39 % 0.61 % Jack O. A. Lundin 98.62 % 1.38 % Dale C. Peniuk 96.10 % 3.90 % Maria Olivia Recart 95.23 % 4.77 % Natasha N.D. Vaz 99.88 % 0.12 %







% For % Withhold Appointment of Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 98.13 % 1.87 %



% For % Against % Abstain Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive Compensation. 94.37 % 5.56 % 0.07 %



% For % Withhold An amendment to the articles of amalgamation of Lundin Mining the Corporation (as amended) (the "Articles") to change the province of the registered office of Lundin Mining the Corporation from Ontario to British Columbia. 99.97 % 0.03 %



% For % Withhold An amendment to the Articles to remove one special share from Lundin Mining's authorized share capital. 99.96 % 0.04 %

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below:

Audit Committee Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Human Resources / Compensation Committee Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Natasha N.D. Vaz (Chair) C. Ashley Heppenstall C. Ashley Heppenstall C. Ashley Heppenstall Donald K. Charter Juliana L. Lam Juliana L. Lam Dale C. Peniuk Adam I. Lundin





Maria Olivia Recart

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 10, 2024 at 18:00 Pacific Time.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

