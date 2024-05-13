Aya Gold & Silver Extends Main Zone to 5km and Adds 7 New Permits at Boumadine
MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 program of 120,000 meters ("m") at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the main mineralized trend by 800m and continues to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone, which remains open in all directions. The Corporation also reports it has secured the right to 7 additional exploration permits, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint to over 198 square kilometers ("km2").
- Key Highlights1
- Extension of Boumadine strike length to 5 kilometers ("km"):
- BOU-DD23-265 intersected 1,355 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 3.1 m (16.25 g/t gold ("Au"), 86 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.1% zinc ("Zn"), 0.1% lead ("Pb") and 0.1% copper ("Cu") and 442 g/t AgEq over 8.0m (4.51 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
- BOU-DD24-292 intersected 354 g/t AgEq over 2.9m (4.06 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu)
- BOU-DD24-284 intersected 1,317 g/t AgEq over 1.9m (15.70 g/t Au, 91 g/t Ag, 0.05% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
- Extension of the Tizi strike length to 1.6km:
- BOU-DD24-310 intersected 445 g/t AgEq over 13.7m (4.90 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.6m at 1,988 g/t AgEq and 1.5m at 813 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD24-306 intersected 1,021 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (11.48 g/t Au, 89 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu) including 1.5m at 1,755 g/t AgEq
- New style of mineralization with very high silver grade:
- BOU-DD24-310 intersected 7,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m
- Secured 7 new exploration permits totaling 56.9 km² at Boumadine (Figure 1)
- Extension of Boumadine strike length to 5 kilometers ("km"):
"Today's high-grade drill results including BOU-DD23-265 in the north of the Main Trend extend the Boumadine footprint to 5km, and BOU-DD23-310 at Tizi confirms the potential to increase the resource," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are excited to expand our presence further at Boumadine through the strategic addition of 7 new permits, as part of our ongoing strategy to grow our land package and underscoring our confidence in the region's mineral potential. With an area of almost 200km2 in what we consider to be a generational asset and a potential district, we are in position to deliver value for all stakeholders."
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
|DDH No.
|Section
|Zone
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Length*
(m)
|Cu
(%)
|Pb
(%)
|Zn
(%)
|Mo
(g/t)
|Ag Eq**
(g/t)
|BOU-DD23-254
|7650N
|Para
|402.3
|403.7
|9.41
|28
|1.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|772
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Main
|149.8
|159.4
|1.06
|134
|9.6
|0.0
|0.2
|1.3
|4
|257
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Para
|179.3
|186.4
|1.42
|136
|7.1
|0.0
|1.9
|2.3
|6
|363
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|314.0
|323.0
|3.91
|24
|9.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|338
|Including
|314.0
|318.8
|6.76
|36
|4.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|569
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Main
|338.0
|341.1
|16.25
|86
|3.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|1,355
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|366.0
|374.0
|4.51
|58
|8.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0
|442
|Including
|369.7
|372.3
|12.17
|160
|2.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|0
|1,186
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Imarriren
|439.7
|441.6
|15.70
|91
|1.9
|0.2
|0.1
|0.05
|4
|1,317
|BOU-DD24-288
|9950N
|Para
|459.7
|461.6
|2.19
|81
|1.9
|0.1
|0.1
|2.9
|2
|344
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Main
|497.0
|500.3
|3.71
|44
|3.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|336
|Including
|497.0
|499.7
|4.37
|49
|2.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|393
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Main
|679.4
|682.3
|4.06
|27
|2.9
|0.03
|0.1
|0.4
|3
|354
|BOU-DD24-295
|10150N
|Para
|325.0
|330.3
|1.59
|49
|5.3
|0.1
|0.5
|0.6
|2
|210
|BOU-DD24-296
|3477900N
|Tizi
|154.0
|158.2
|2.79
|50
|4.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|7
|289
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|370.0
|373.0
|1.85
|37
|3.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.5
|5
|245
|BOU-DD24-302
|10150N
|Main
|572.6
|573.9
|3.65
|112
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|2.3
|4
|478
|BOU-DD24-306
|3478100N
|Tizi
|314.1
|317.1
|11.48
|89
|3.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.8
|3
|1,021
|Including
|314.1
|315.6
|20.05
|133
|1.5
|0.4
|0.2
|1.4
|2
|1,755
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|102.6
|104.3
|2.64
|62
|1.7
|0.4
|0.9
|1.3
|16
|369
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|58.0
|71.7
|4.90
|42
|13.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|9
|445
|Including
|58.0
|59.6
|23.34
|148
|1.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.5
|17
|1,988
|Including
|70.2
|71.7
|9.47
|62
|1.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|813
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|E-W Vein
|281.4
|282.4
|0.08
|7,820
|1.0
|0.2
|5.5
|1.5
|7
|8,036
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.
Figure 1 - Location of New Boumadine Permits
Figure 2 - Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2024 Drill Holes
2024 Exploration Results
This year, 60 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for 27,122m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi and North-West Zones. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD23-310 (Table 1, Figure 4, and Appendix 1).
Results received since January 2024 including hole BOU-DD24-292 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend and extend the mineralized strike length to 5km. The Main Trend remains open in all directions. Today's results also significantly extend the strike length of the Tizi Zone from 600m to 1.6km. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.
Hole BOU-DD24-310 returned high-grade silver results including 7,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m in a small East-West structure. This new structure is a brecciated carbonate-quartz-galena vein with low temperature texture (blades, crustiform and colloform). Because the drilling was planned for Tizi, the East-West structure was intersected at a very low core-angle. True thickness is still unknown but is probably less than 0.2m. This type of vein will be better targeted with a specific "East-West" drill program.
The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imarriren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation. Figure 3 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit.
Figure 3 - Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone
Figure 4 - Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New 2024 DDH Results
Next Steps
Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.0km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized seven drill rigs to complete the 120,000m drilling program. Half of the program will test the continuation of the known trend and infill. The remaining 50% will focus on geological targets generated by 2023 work and will be informed by the ongoing hyperspectral and high-resolution geophysical surveys. Hyperspectral and the geophysical surveys began in early 2024 and results are expected in late Q2-2024. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.
Technical Information
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com
Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
|DDH No.
|Section
|Zone
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Length*
(m)
|Cu
(%)
|Pb
(%)
|Zn
(%)
|Mo
(g/t)
|Ag Eq**
(g/t)
|BOU-DD23-253
|7650N
|Para
|489.8
|495.7
|0.66
|25
|5.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|2
|99
|BOU-DD23-254
|7650N
|Para
|402.3
|403.7
|9.41
|28
|1.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|772
|BOU-DD23-254
|7650N
|Para
|407.5
|408.5
|3.63
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1
|301
|BOU-DD23-255
|5800N
|NSR
|0.0
|211.7
|0.00
|0
|211.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Main
|149.8
|159.4
|1.06
|134
|9.6
|0.0
|0.2
|1.3
|4
|257
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Para
|179.3
|186.4
|1.42
|136
|7.1
|0.0
|1.9
|2.3
|6
|363
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Para
|253.8
|254.8
|0.22
|24
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|48
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Para
|278.6
|279.2
|0.15
|32
|0.6
|0.0
|1.7
|3.0
|13
|175
|BOU-DD23-256
|5400N
|Para
|337.0
|337.5
|0.33
|28
|0.5
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|88
|79
|BOU-DD23-257
|3476025N
|NSR
|0.0
|211.0
|0.00
|0
|211.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-258
|3476025N
|Tizi
|184.1
|185.1
|0.46
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|41
|BOU-DD23-258
|3476025N
|Tizi
|208.2
|209.8
|1.29
|26
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|128
|BOU-DD23-258
|3476025N
|Tizi
|220.3
|221.0
|0.46
|4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|43
|BOU-DD23-259
|NE
|286.3
|287.3
|0.23
|56
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0
|83
|BOU-DD23-260
|NW2
|NSR
|0.0
|204.2
|0.00
|0
|204.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-261
|3476025N
|NSR
|0.0
|150.5
|0.00
|0
|150.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-262
|NW2
|NSR
|0.0
|366.2
|0.00
|0
|366.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-263
|NE
|NSR
|0.0
|427.1
|0.00
|0
|427.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-264
|NE
|NSR
|0.0
|564.1
|0.00
|0
|564.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|300.0
|301.0
|0.43
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.8
|0
|84
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|310.0
|312.0
|0.59
|8
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0
|75
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|314.0
|323.0
|3.91
|24
|9.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|338
|Including
|314.0
|318.8
|6.76
|36
|4.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|569
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|324.0
|325.0
|0.57
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|62
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|326.0
|327.0
|0.43
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0
|62
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|327.5
|329.0
|1.93
|16
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|0
|198
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Main
|338.0
|341.1
|16.25
|86
|3.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|1,355
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|350.8
|351.4
|4.43
|28
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.7
|0
|397
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|366.0
|374.0
|4.51
|58
|8.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0
|442
|Including
|369.7
|372.3
|12.17
|160
|2.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|0
|1,186
|BOU-DD23-265
|8850N
|Para
|412.0
|413.0
|0.51
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|0
|70
|BOU-DD23-266
|3476025N
|NSR
|0.0
|162.0
|0.00
|0
|162.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-267
|NW3
|NSR
|0.0
|219.7
|0.00
|0
|219.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-268
|3476025N
|NSR
|0.0
|159.3
|0.00
|0
|159.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-269
|3476025N
|Tizi
|144.1
|145.0
|0.33
|12
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|39
|BOU-DD23-269
|3476025N
|Tizi
|145.9
|146.9
|0.34
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|40
|BOU-DD23-269
|3476025N
|Tizi
|155.9
|157.3
|0.29
|20
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|44
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|400.6
|401.4
|0.49
|16
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|75
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|470.6
|473.6
|0.45
|17
|3.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|80
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|490.1
|491.1
|1.13
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1
|100
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Main
|503.8
|504.6
|2.12
|20
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|199
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|506.6
|507.6
|0.60
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|66
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|577.7
|578.7
|1.44
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|2
|127
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|589.9
|590.7
|0.47
|4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|49
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|593.4
|593.9
|0.58
|12
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|64
|BOU-DD23-270
|9150N
|Para
|662.8
|663.4
|0.44
|24
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|1
|80
|BOU-DD23-271
|NW2
|NSR
|0.0
|498.2
|0.00
|0
|498.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-272
|3477750N
|Tizi
|63.5
|65.7
|0.94
|17
|2.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1
|102
|BOU-DD23-272
|3477750N
|Tizi
|86.7
|89.0
|0.42
|26
|2.3
|0.0
|1.5
|1.9
|1
|153
|BOU-DD23-273
|9150N
|Para
|52.5
|55.5
|0.55
|12
|3.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|60
|BOU-DD23-274
|9150N
|NSR
|0.0
|246.0
|0.00
|0
|246.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-275
|NW3
|NSR
|0.0
|307.3
|0.00
|0
|307.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|16.5
|17.1
|1.88
|16
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|5
|166
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|22.1
|22.6
|2.89
|43
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|2
|278
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|26.0
|28.5
|0.47
|32
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.8
|3
|120
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|34.5
|37.5
|0.19
|44
|3.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.2
|6
|116
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|39.5
|40.4
|0.14
|43
|0.9
|0.0
|1.4
|2.0
|3
|151
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|100.4
|101.1
|1.55
|24
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1
|157
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|150.5
|151.5
|0.59
|16
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|2
|95
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|165.5
|166.1
|2.21
|83
|0.6
|0.0
|6.1
|4.7
|8
|554
|BOU-DD23-276
|3477750N
|Tizi
|167.1
|168.1
|0.50
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|5
|74
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|27.4
|28.4
|0.40
|28
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.4
|3
|114
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|33.4
|34.4
|0.36
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|66
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|39.4
|40.1
|0.45
|36
|0.7
|0.0
|1.0
|1.1
|3
|131
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|44.4
|48.0
|0.61
|12
|3.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|3
|84
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|51.0
|53.5
|1.09
|22
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|110
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|76.0
|78.3
|0.69
|15
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|71
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|80.1
|81.1
|0.93
|16
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1.1
|4
|125
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|86.3
|87.2
|0.47
|16
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|2
|78
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|103.0
|104.0
|0.38
|16
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|51
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|104.7
|106.0
|1.16
|12
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|106
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|183.4
|184.4
|0.35
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|1
|63
|BOU-DD23-277
|3477750N
|Tizi
|186.4
|187.4
|0.52
|24
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|1
|91
|BOU-DD23-278
|9150N
|Para
|125.7
|126.7
|0.78
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|66
|BOU-DD23-278
|9150N
|Para
|276.8
|277.8
|0.45
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|40
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|29.0
|33.3
|1.08
|18
|4.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.3
|2
|149
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|40.0
|40.9
|0.73
|12
|0.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|6
|92
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|74.0
|74.5
|0.42
|60
|0.5
|0.0
|1.9
|5.4
|8
|299
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|103.0
|104.3
|0.53
|34
|1.3
|0.0
|0.4
|1.9
|6
|141
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|112.8
|114.4
|2.63
|46
|1.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|255
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|112.8
|117.0
|1.62
|34
|4.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|164
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|126.0
|129.0
|0.80
|38
|3.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|8
|113
|BOU-DD23-279
|3477750N
|Tizi
|177.5
|178.5
|1.31
|43
|1.0
|0.0
|1.1
|1.5
|2
|219
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|66.1
|66.6
|1.19
|24
|0.5
|0.1
|1.0
|0.9
|11
|172
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|68.4
|69.0
|1.56
|20
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|8
|169
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|155.3
|156.5
|4.23
|101
|1.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|444
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|159.0
|160.3
|2.33
|76
|1.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|6
|282
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|170.5
|172.6
|2.35
|41
|2.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|6
|241
|BOU-DD23-280
|3477750N
|Tizi
|176.6
|177.6
|0.64
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|7
|105
|BOU-DD23-281
|NW3
|NSR
|0.0
|449.8
|0.00
|0
|449.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|96.3
|97.2
|0.67
|16
|0.9
|0.1
|0.6
|0.6
|12
|108
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|99.8
|100.5
|0.36
|12
|0.7
|0.1
|0.6
|1.3
|17
|99
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|148.0
|149.0
|0.86
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|3
|87
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|155.9
|156.8
|0.90
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|2
|104
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|180.0
|181.0
|0.20
|32
|1.0
|0.0
|2.0
|4.2
|3
|224
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|205.9
|206.4
|4.52
|63
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|457
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|208.0
|208.7
|0.35
|60
|0.7
|0.1
|0.9
|4.4
|1
|241
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|239.5
|240.5
|0.47
|8
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|9
|53
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|250.8
|252.1
|3.49
|50
|1.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|2
|341
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|254.4
|254.9
|1.00
|25
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|106
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|257.1
|257.7
|0.74
|16
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|79
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|259.2
|262.0
|1.56
|30
|2.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.6
|2
|174
|BOU-DD23-282
|3477750N
|Tizi
|390.6
|391.1
|0.87
|16
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|8
|107
|BOU-DD24-283
|9950N
|Main
|67.0
|69.6
|1.49
|18
|2.6
|0.0
|0.3
|2.4
|16
|214
|BOU-DD24-283
|9950N
|Para
|251.2
|252.6
|0.22
|41
|1.4
|0.1
|1.1
|1.7
|4
|147
|BOU-DD24-283
|9950N
|Para
|259.1
|260.7
|2.84
|29
|1.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.7
|2
|275
|BOU-DD24-283
|9950N
|Para
|261.6
|262.5
|0.39
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.9
|5
|67
|BOU-DD24-283
|9950N
|Imarriren
|284.8
|285.3
|3.74
|20
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.8
|3
|375
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Para
|51.7
|53.2
|0.52
|16
|1.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|21
|101
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Para
|97.2
|98.2
|0.62
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|16
|84
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Main
|120.2
|121.2
|1.49
|24
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|24
|146
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Para
|285.3
|285.9
|0.41
|23
|0.6
|0.0
|0.7
|2.2
|6
|138
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Para
|311.4
|317.8
|0.91
|17
|6.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|95
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Imarriren
|439.7
|441.6
|15.70
|91
|1.9
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|4
|1,317
|BOU-DD24-284
|9950N
|Para
|455.4
|456.3
|0.60
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|3
|65
|BOU-DD24-285
|NW1
|NSR
|0.0
|256.8
|0.00
|0
|256.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD24-286
|NW1
|NSR
|0.0
|342.5
|0.00
|0
|342.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD24-287
|NW1
|514.5
|515.0
|0.62
|26
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|67
|88
|BOU-DD24-288
|9950N
|Main
|242.1
|245.3
|0.52
|13
|3.2
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|3
|95
|BOU-DD24-288
|9950N
|Para
|457.8
|458.3
|0.33
|28
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|2
|69
|BOU-DD24-288
|9950N
|Para
|459.7
|461.6
|2.19
|81
|1.9
|0.1
|0.1
|2.9
|2
|344
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Para
|107.8
|108.8
|0.85
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|76
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Para
|211.1
|212.1
|0.50
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|2
|58
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Main
|497.0
|500.3
|3.71
|44
|3.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|336
|Including
|497.0
|499.7
|4.37
|49
|2.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|393
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Para
|501.2
|504.1
|0.38
|24
|2.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|61
|BOU-DD24-289
|9950N
|Para
|533.4
|533.9
|0.31
|16
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|5
|58
|BOU-DD24-290
|NW4
|NSR
|0.0
|300.1
|0.00
|0
|300.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Para
|384.3
|384.9
|0.44
|20
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|5.0
|1
|202
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Para
|571.8
|572.6
|0.59
|20
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|73
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Para
|576.9
|577.4
|1.13
|74
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|165
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Para
|580.3
|581.0
|0.50
|12
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|4
|56
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Para
|585.2
|586.6
|0.32
|48
|1.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.2
|3
|103
|BOU-DD24-291
|9950N
|Main
|605.4
|607.1
|0.38
|39
|1.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|2
|77
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Para
|395.0
|396.0
|1.22
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|102
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Para
|415.0
|415.9
|1.14
|1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|90
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Para
|526.8
|527.3
|0.88
|69
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|2.0
|3
|208
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Para
|645.4
|646.2
|3.20
|190
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|11
|469
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Para
|667.0
|668.0
|0.28
|73
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|11
|102
|BOU-DD24-292
|9950N
|Main
|679.4
|682.3
|4.06
|27
|2.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|3
|354
|BOU-DD24-293
|NW4
|NSR
|0.0
|612.2
|0.00
|0
|612.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD24-294
|NW4
|NSR
|0.0
|425.9
|0.00
|0
|425.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BOU-DD24-295
|10150N
|Para
|304.7
|305.5
|0.41
|16
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|4
|60
|BOU-DD24-295
|10150N
|Main
|307.6
|312.9
|1.15
|28
|5.3
|0.1
|0.2
|0.6
|6
|144
|Including
|311.1
|312.4
|2.39
|29
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|6
|244
|BOU-DD24-295
|10150N
|Para
|325.0
|330.3
|1.59
|49
|5.3
|0.1
|0.5
|0.6
|2
|210
|BOU-DD24-295
|10150N
|Para
|388.6
|390.0
|3.15
|84
|1.4
|0.1
|0.1
|1.1
|4
|371
|BOU-DD24-296
|3477900N
|Tizi
|57.9
|58.4
|0.62
|24
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|1.5
|59
|124
|BOU-DD24-296
|3477900N
|Tizi
|63.4
|64.0
|0.57
|8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|6
|73
|BOU-DD24-296
|3477900N
|Tizi
|154.0
|158.2
|2.79
|50
|4.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|7
|289
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|24.2
|24.8
|0.89
|4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|11
|106
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|43.5
|46.0
|2.15
|11
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|9
|205
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|93.0
|94.0
|0.68
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.9
|0.7
|4
|102
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|99.5
|100.0
|2.20
|28
|0.5
|0.1
|1.3
|3.0
|4
|326
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|115.7
|116.2
|4.02
|64
|0.5
|0.1
|2.2
|6.3
|1
|623
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|136.2
|136.9
|0.50
|28
|0.7
|0.0
|1.4
|2.4
|5
|175
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|211.8
|212.4
|0.66
|20
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|77
|BOU-DD24-297
|3477900N
|Tizi
|235.1
|235.7
|2.76
|28
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|250
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|306.0
|307.0
|0.64
|28
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.0
|4
|118
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|310.0
|311.0
|0.03
|396
|1.0
|0.0
|1.2
|2.3
|19
|497
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|370.0
|373.0
|1.85
|37
|3.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.5
|5
|245
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Main
|382.0
|386.3
|1.08
|30
|4.3
|0.0
|0.6
|1.8
|4
|183
|Including
|385.3
|386.3
|2.58
|76
|1.0
|0.1
|1.9
|6.2
|5
|511
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|391.1
|391.9
|0.52
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|6
|57
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|402.6
|403.1
|0.26
|40
|0.5
|0.0
|1.3
|5.3
|1
|249
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|428.0
|429.4
|3.14
|39
|1.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|4
|301
|BOU-DD24-298
|10150N
|Para
|437.1
|441.5
|0.89
|76
|4.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|5
|178
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|78.0
|78.5
|0.49
|24
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|123
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|120.3
|120.9
|1.00
|28
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.9
|5
|152
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|194.2
|194.9
|0.22
|33
|0.7
|0.0
|1.1
|2.8
|1
|160
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|218.1
|220.9
|1.20
|16
|2.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|112
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|301.7
|302.2
|1.78
|32
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|181
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|305.1
|306.0
|0.64
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|60
|BOU-DD24-299
|3477900N
|Tizi
|306.5
|307.1
|1.35
|8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|136
|BOU-DD24-300
|10150N
|Main
|491.9
|493.6
|0.96
|54
|1.7
|0.0
|1.5
|3.5
|2
|271
|BOU-DD24-300
|10150N
|Para
|501.7
|502.3
|0.86
|25
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|1
|106
|BOU-DD24-300
|10150N
|Para
|507.7
|508.4
|1.72
|45
|0.7
|0.1
|0.6
|2.0
|2
|254
|BOU-DD24-301
|3478100N
|Tizi
|114.4
|134.6
|0.00
|2
|20.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|4
|BOU-DD24-301
|3478100N
|Tizi
|145.3
|146.1
|0.21
|100
|0.8
|0.2
|1.6
|5.4
|10
|333
|BOU-DD24-301
|3478100N
|Tizi
|212.7
|214.1
|0.33
|34
|1.4
|0.0
|1.6
|4.1
|2
|221
|BOU-DD24-301
|3478100N
|Tizi
|219.8
|220.3
|0.57
|16
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|66
|BOU-DD24-301
|3478100N
|Tizi
|227.8
|228.8
|1.22
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|107
|BOU-DD24-302
|10150N
|Para
|509.4
|510.0
|0.57
|32
|0.6
|0.1
|2.0
|2.3
|9
|204
|BOU-DD24-302
|10150N
|Para
|567.7
|568.2
|0.30
|28
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|3
|79
|BOU-DD24-302
|10150N
|Main
|572.6
|573.9
|3.65
|112
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|2.3
|4
|478
|BOU-DD24-303
|3478100N
|Tizi
|120.2
|121.2
|0.56
|4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|62
|BOU-DD24-304
|3478100N
|Tizi
|238.7
|240.0
|0.61
|28
|1.3
|0.0
|0.4
|1.5
|3
|131
|BOU-DD24-305
|10150N
|Para
|512.3
|512.9
|0.41
|16
|0.6
|0.0
|0.3
|1.0
|2
|84
|BOU-DD24-305
|10150N
|Para
|532.8
|533.3
|0.75
|12
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.6
|4
|123
|BOU-DD24-305
|10150N
|Para
|572.2
|572.8
|0.63
|4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|1.1
|6
|91
|BOU-DD24-305
|10150N
|Para
|588.3
|589.1
|0.73
|41
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|3
|114
|BOU-DD24-305
|10150N
|Para
|606.1
|606.6
|0.33
|36
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|3
|109
|BOU-DD24-306
|3478100N
|Tizi
|314.1
|317.1
|11.48
|89
|3.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.8
|3
|1,021
|Including
|314.1
|315.6
|20.05
|133
|1.5
|0.4
|0.2
|1.4
|2
|1,755
|BOU-DD24-307
|3477500N
|Tizi
|13.2
|14.0
|0.66
|12
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|11
|71
|BOU-DD24-307
|3477500N
|Tizi
|108.8
|111.9
|1.51
|42
|3.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|9
|191
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|70.8
|71.8
|0.94
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|15
|91
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|84.9
|85.8
|1.06
|16
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|6
|107
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|97.0
|97.9
|0.77
|12
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|11
|82
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|102.6
|104.3
|2.64
|62
|1.7
|0.4
|0.9
|1.3
|16
|369
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|165.8
|167.4
|1.54
|61
|1.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|4
|218
|BOU-DD24-308
|3477500N
|Tizi
|200.1
|200.6
|2.81
|92
|0.5
|0.1
|1.7
|8.9
|4
|611
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|16.0
|17.0
|1.72
|38
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|241
|186
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|25.0
|27.4
|0.84
|48
|2.4
|0.0
|1.6
|2.0
|6
|215
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|33.8
|34.3
|0.67
|32
|0.5
|0.0
|1.4
|2.3
|14
|189
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|45.7
|46.9
|3.04
|35
|1.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|10
|296
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|51.7
|52.2
|4.16
|32
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|3
|362
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|224.8
|225.4
|0.34
|24
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|4
|81
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|230.5
|231.4
|0.36
|32
|0.9
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|9
|103
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|247.1
|247.6
|0.32
|68
|0.5
|0.0
|1.3
|2.7
|8
|207
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|248.8
|249.4
|4.50
|48
|0.6
|0.1
|1.0
|3.2
|7
|518
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|292.8
|293.5
|0.63
|12
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|4
|71
|BOU-DD24-309
|3477500N
|Tizi
|297.5
|298.4
|0.56
|20
|0.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|5
|101
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|19.0
|20.0
|0.27
|28
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|3
|55
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|58.0
|71.7
|4.90
|42
|13.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|9
|445
|Including
|58.0
|59.6
|23.34
|148
|1.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.5
|17
|1,988
|Including
|70.2
|71.7
|9.47
|62
|1.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|813
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|158.7
|159.4
|0.76
|16
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|10
|81
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|161.0
|162.0
|0.67
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|14
|68
|BOU-DD24-310
|3477500N
|Tizi
|281.4
|282.4
|0.08
|7,820
|1.0
|0.2
|5.5
|1.5
|7
|8,036
|BOU-DD24-311
|9550N
|Main
|103.5
|110.6
|0.62
|17
|7.1
|0.1
|0.3
|1.0
|15
|105
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%; a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%; a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%; a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%; and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1 g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.
Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
|DDH No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|BOU-DD24-283
|315,963
|3,477,960
|1,270
|250
|-50
|401.2
|BOU-DD24-284
|316,029
|3,477,984
|1,252
|250
|-50
|509.2
|BOU-DD24-285
|314,668
|3,478,391
|1,244
|110
|-50
|256.8
|BOU-DD24-286
|314,596
|3,478,417
|1,226
|110
|-50
|342.5
|BOU-DD24-287
|314,523
|3,478,444
|1,221
|110
|-50
|579.4
|BOU-DD24-288
|316,165
|3,478,034
|1,234
|250
|-50
|540.0
|BOU-DD24-289
|316,282
|3,478,076
|1,234
|250
|-50
|578.9
|BOU-DD24-290
|314,374
|3,477,432
|1,263
|290
|-50
|300.1
|BOU-DD24-291
|316,377
|3,478,111
|1,258
|250
|-50
|693.0
|BOU-DD24-292
|316,449
|3,478,137
|1,246
|250
|-50
|755.4
|BOU-DD24-293
|314,549
|3,477,368
|1,283
|290
|-50
|612.2
|BOU-DD24-294
|314,451
|3,477,404
|1,258
|290
|-50
|425.9
|BOU-DD24-295
|316,137
|3,478,235
|1,233
|250
|-50
|444.3
|BOU-DD24-296
|315,367
|3,477,912
|1,272
|270
|-50
|222.6
|BOU-DD24-297
|315,453
|3,477,912
|1,273
|270
|-50
|335.5
|BOU-DD24-298
|316,223
|3,478,266
|1,241
|250
|-50
|556.6
|BOU-DD24-299
|315,541
|3,477,912
|1,273
|270
|-50
|421.7
|BOU-DD24-300
|316,311
|3,478,298
|1,253
|250
|-50
|670.4
|BOU-DD24-301
|315,389
|3,478,111
|1,280
|270
|-50
|267.0
|BOU-DD24-302
|316,390
|3,478,327
|1,252
|250
|-50
|762.1
|BOU-DD24-303
|315,461
|3,478,111
|1,267
|270
|-50
|347.9
|BOU-DD24-304
|315,534
|3,478,112
|1,257
|270
|-50
|479.6
|BOU-DD24-305
|316,457
|3,478,351
|1,234
|250
|-50
|888.1
|BOU-DD24-306
|315,623
|3,478,112
|1,256
|270
|-50
|504.0
|BOU-DD24-307
|315,339
|3,477,511
|1,284
|270
|-50
|251.7
|BOU-DD24-308
|315,416
|3,477,511
|1,278
|270
|-50
|300.2
|BOU-DD24-309
|315,510
|3,477,511
|1,286
|270
|-50
|450.4
|BOU-DD24-310
|315,606
|3,477,511
|1,298
|270
|-50
|490.6
|BOU-DD24-311
|316,340
|3,477,671
|1,233
|250
|-50
|432.0
|BOU-DD24-312
|316,408
|3,477,695
|1,225
|250
|-50
|525.0
|BOU-DD24-313
|316,057
|3,477,398
|1,251
|320
|-50
|206.9
|BOU-DD24-314
|316,484
|3,477,723
|1,218
|250
|-50
|539.6
|BOU-DD24-315
|316,108
|3,477,338
|1,245
|320
|-50
|330.9
|BOU-DD24-316
|315,302
|3,477,310
|1,288
|270
|-50
|223.1
|BOU-DD24-317
|315,385
|3,477,310
|1,283
|270
|-50
|373.1
|BOU-DD24-318
|316,293
|3,476,652
|1,228
|140
|-50
|236.7
|BOU-DD24-319
|316,236
|3,476,720
|1,230
|140
|-50
|360.0
|BOU-DD24-320
|316,630
|3,477,776
|1,211
|250
|-50
|162.0
|BOU-DD24-321
|315,469
|3,477,311
|1,285
|270
|-50
|501.0
|BOU-DD24-322
|316,183
|3,476,782
|1,233
|140
|-50
|510.0
|BOU-DD24-323
|316,706
|3,477,804
|1,208
|250
|-50
|582.4
|BOU-DD24-324
|315,468
|3,476,909
|1,261
|270
|-50
|243.0
|BOU-DD24-326
|316,094
|3,476,576
|1,245
|140
|-50
|273.1
|BOU-DD24-327
|315,561
|3,476,909
|1,272
|270
|-50
|321.5
|BOU-DD24-328
|316,039
|3,476,261
|1,232
|140
|-50
|230.4
|BOU-DD24-329
|316,036
|3,476,645
|1,250
|140
|-50
|370.4
|BOU-DD24-330
|316,203
|3,477,835
|1,228
|250
|-50
|252.0
|BOU-DD24-331
|315,623
|3,477,302
|1,300
|320
|-50
|204.8
|BOU-DD24-336
|315,363
|3,476,512
|1,283
|270
|-50
|210.7
1 All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.
