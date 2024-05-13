Noble Reports that Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

First two metallurgical tests at Mann deliver strong recovery and concentrate quality: Overall nickel recoveries of 58% and 59% Nickel and magnetite concentrate grades in line with expectations



TORONTO, May 13, 2024 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQX: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that Canada Nickel Company ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) has announced robust recovery and concentrate quality results from the first set of metallurgical tests on samples from the Mann Northwest property. The results were achieved using the standard flowsheet developed for Canada Nickel Crawford Nickel Deposit.

As reported in the Canada Nickel News Release of May 13, 2024 "Canada Nickel is in the process of completing the earn-in of an 80% interest in the Mann property, with the remaining 20% owned by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., located 22 km east of Crawford, 20 km south of Cochrane, and 45 km northeast of Timmins, covering the Mann Township. Within the property, there are three large ultramafic bodies, each of which has a target geophysical footprint larger than the 1.6 km2 footprint of Crawford. Mann Northwest has a target footprint of 6.0 km2; Mann Central is 3.1 km2, and Mann Southeast is 4.1 km2. To support the on-going exploration efforts at the Mann property, metallurgical test work has been initiated.

Table 1 summarizes the recovery results of the first two open circuit tests from the Mann Northwest property on samples with head grades of 0.29% and 0.30% nickel. The samples were tested at a third-party lab to evaluate the metallurgical potential of the property. Both samples delivered strong recovery performance, with total nickel recoveries of 58% and 59% and iron recoveries of 44% and 48%. Cobalt recoveries were 15% and 28% and chromium recoveries were 10% in both tests. More than half of the recovered nickel was recovered to nickel concentrates with an average grade greater than 38% nickel. Iron concentrate grades averaged 58% and 62% iron in the two tests. The Company will follow a similar metallurgical program path as it did with Crawford and begin a variability open circuit testing program to confirm operating parameters and performance and then begin locked cycle testing to confirm metallurgical performance and concentrate grades and recovery to be used in future engineering studies.

Table 1. Open Circuit Test Results

Head Grades Recovery Ni (%) Co (%) S (%) Fe (%) Cr (%) Ni (%) Co (%) Fe (%) Cr (%) Sample 1 0.29 0.012 0.04 6.3 0.37 59 28 44 10 Sample 2 0.30 0.011 0.13 6.4 0.50 58 15 48 10

The samples were selected as higher grade, well-serpentinized dunite samples and confirmed the potential to transfer the Crawford metallurgical process to the Mann ultramafic nickel mineralization. The standard test procedure from the Crawford Feasibility Variability Program was used including grind sizes, reagent dosing strategies and flowsheet layout.

Sample Location

Figure 1 shows the plan view of the Mann properties with the "X" markers indicating where the samples were taken from. Sample 1 was taken from drill hole MAN23-03 from 200 to 273 meters and Sample 2 was taken from MAN23-02 from 112 to 164 meters.

Figure 1 - Plan View of Mann - Drill Results and Sample Location Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Arthur G. Stokreef, P.Eng (ON), Manager of Process Engineering & Geometallurgy and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc."

Vance White President and CEO of Noble commenting on the exercise of the option and test results said, "We are very pleased for Canada Nickel is exercising its 80% interest rights in the Mann Project, and also pleased with the metallurgical results achieved in these recent tests. We very much look forward to seeing how the project is to be advanced ".

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

