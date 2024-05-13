Ecora Resources PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

2023 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, May 13, 2024 - Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024 of the final dividend for 2023 of 2.125c per ordinary shares, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 1.6964 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.9066 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7983 and US$1=C$1.3678.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 10 May 2024, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2023 final dividend is Wednesday 5 June 2024.

