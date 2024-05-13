Ecora Resources PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

2023 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar
LONDON, May 13, 2024 - Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024 of the final dividend for 2023 of 2.125c per ordinary shares, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 1.6964 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.9066 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7983 and US$1=C$1.3678.
The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 10 May 2024, being the record date for the final dividend.
The payment date of the 2023 final dividend is Wednesday 5 June 2024.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!