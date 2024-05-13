Latrobe Magnesium achieves world-first magnesium oxide production from fly ash
Latrobe Magnesium Ltd. (ASX:LMG) CEO David Paterson joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to discuss the successful commissioning of its Stage 1 Demonstration Plant, achieving a world-first by producing magnesium oxide (MgO) from brown coal fly ash. This milestone marks LMG as the only new magnesium producer in the western world since 2015, utilising a patented hydrometallurgical extraction/thermal reduction technology. This unique process not only converts nearly 100% of fly ash into five valuable by-products - magnesium oxide, supplementary cementitious material, silica, char, iron oxide and agricultural lime - but also does so with zero downstream waste or tailings. LMG's sustainable production methods emit 60% less CO2 than the industry average, aligning with global efforts towards reduced carbon emissions. The process's efficiency and sustainability are anticipated to substantially lower the operating costs of traditional magnesium and cement production. Following this initial success, LMG is preparing for a bankable feasibility study and financing discussions for its 10,000 tonnes per annum Stage 2 Commercial Plant, which is already fully contracted. The MgO produced at the Demonstration Plant will be sold to Rainstorm Dust Control Pty Ltd under an MoU. Additionally, the technology's validation paves the way for forthcoming production of saleable magnesium metal. Paterson, expressed pride in this technological achievement and its significance on a global scale, emphasizing the dedication of LMG's staff and contractors.
