Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Recent Highlights

Submits application to BC government for Substantially Started Status for KSM

Issues 2023 report card and 2024 corporate objectives

Files NI-43-101 Technical report for an economic Courageous Lake Project

Submits permit application to construct balance of the Mitchell Treaty Tunnel

Plans 15,000-meter core drill program at Iskut to test for copper-gold source intrusions

2024 drill program at 3 Aces to move the project towards resource estimation

Financial Results

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 Seabridge posted a net loss of $8.2 million ($0.09 per share) compared to a net loss of $10.8 million ($0.13 per share) for the same period in 2023. During the 1st quarter, Seabridge invested $39.3 million in mineral interests project spending compared to $48.6 million in the 1st quarter of 2023. At March 31, 2024, net working capital was $43.2 million compared to $54.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

