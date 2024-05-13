Canterra Minerals Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, May 13, 2024 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement, under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,250,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.09 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units are expected to be used for general working capital purposes, including but not limited to, mining lease and property payments and exploration expenditures.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.canterraminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 5, 2024, and remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Offering, certain arm's length persons may be eligible to receive finder's fees in accordance with TSXV policies, payable in cash and warrants, representing up to 6% of the proceeds placed by such persons.

The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S. person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra Minerals is a diversified minerals exploration company with a focus on critical and precious metals within the Central Newfoundland Mining District. Canterra's projects in the district include seven mineral deposits, including the prolific, past producing Buchans mine, which produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Canterra also hosts a commanding land position that includes several exploration-stage gold projects covering 60 km of strike of the regional gold-bearing Rogerson Lake structural corridor that hosts Calibre Mining Corporation's development-stage Valentine Gold Mine. Canterra's Newfoundland gold projects have been subject to four drilling campaigns, demonstrating many gold occurrences warranting further exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals Corp.

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com.

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

