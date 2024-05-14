Lithium Universe Ltd: CEO Alex Hanly to Present in Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia - Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders and potential investors to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024, 5:00pm AEST/ 3:00pm AWST.Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will participate in a moderated Q&A of which questions can be submitted through the company's InvestorHub.Please register for free via the link below and view live via zoom:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5KJEEX8QA recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.





About Lithium Universe Ltd:



Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Ltd..



Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.





Source:

Lithium Universe Ltd.





Contact:

Alex Hanly Chief Executive Officer Lithium Universe Ltd. Tel: +61 448 418 725 Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com Iggy Tan Chairman Lithium Universe Ltd. Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com