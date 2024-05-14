Miata Metals Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, May 14, 2024 - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) ("Miata" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 535,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company. The options were granted on May 13, 2024, have an exercise price of $0.25 and expire three years from the grant date. Half of the options vest six months from the grant date and half will vest twelve months from the grant date.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MMET). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,



Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P. Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 647 689 6041

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209101