Panther Minerals Welcomes David A. Hedderly-Smith, Ph.D., P.G., to the Advisory Team

Vancouver, May 14, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David A. Hedderly-Smith, Ph.D., P.G., to the company's advisory team. Dr. Hedderly-Smith brings over 50 years of extensive geological expertise and industry experience to Panther Minerals, enhancing the company's strategic initiatives and mineral exploration endeavors.

Davis has extensive Alaskan geology experience, having first come to the state in 1971. In 1975 he moved to Anchorage where, over the next 10 years, he worked both in industry and in state government, where he was the Deputy Director for Minerals in the Alaska Department of Natural Resources from 1981 to 1984. In 1985 Dave started the consulting geology business that he has now operated for nearly 40 years. His consulting business has focused on mineral exploration work predominantly in Alaska and the Yukon, but he has also worked in Utah, Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington & North Carolina, and in South America, Asia & Africa. Clients have included large and small exploration companies and Alaskan native corporations. At the Boulder Creek Uranium Project he was part of the group staking the first claims there in 1978.

David Hedderly-Smith holds a bachelor's degree in Geology from Western Washington State College (1971), a master's in Geological Sciences from the University of Washington (1975) and a doctorate in Geology and Geochemistry from the University of Utah (1997). He is a licensed Professional Geologist in Utah and a Q.P. under Canadian Securities Instrument N.I. 43-101.

Dave is currently Manager and lead member of the Chulitna Mining Company LLC, the Mount Andrew Mining Company LLC and the Tubutulik Mining Company LLC, all Alaskan LLCs involved with exploration and development of Alaskan mineral properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David A. Hedderly-Smith to Panther Minerals," said Rob Birmingham, CEO at Panther Minerals. "As we move the Boulder Uranium project forward his wealth of experience in Alaska and with Boulder Creek project since the 1970's will be invaluable"

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek Option reflects the Company's ongoing intention of pursuing advanced, highly quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca

