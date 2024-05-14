Vox Completes Acquisition of Strategic Australian Royalty Portfolio

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of an advanced portfolio of four Australian royalties at various stages of development including: construction, development and exploration and the rights to one production-linked milestone payment (the "Portfolio"), from a private Australian group for cash consideration of A$4,700,000 (the "Transaction"). This transaction was originally referenced in a Vox press release dated 13 February 2024.

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox stated: "We are excited to complete this Australian royalty portfolio investment and we expect meaningful revenue from Castle Hill from early 2026 onwards. Of note, this transaction increases our large-cap operator portfolio weighting to over 65%, adding 3 assets operated by Australian gold producer Evolution Mining, who produced over 650,000 gold ounces and meaningful amounts of copper in the 2023 fiscal year. This portfolio also provides Vox investors with added copper, cobalt and rare earth metals exposure across the Halls Creek and Broken Hill royalties. Vox now owns over 50 separate Australian assets, the majority of which are benefiting from the 'rising tide' of record high AUD-denominated gold and copper prices."

Transaction Highlights

Addition of four Australian royalties and the rights to one gold production-linked milestone payment in Western Australia and New South Wales, heavily weighted to gold and copper;

Near-term revenue potential from early 2026 onwards from the construction-stage Castle Hill gold project in Western Australia ("Castle Hill"), operated by Evolution Mining Ltd. ("Evolution"), which is a key part of the A$250M Mungari Mine Life Extension project and mill expansion to 4.2Mtpa ("Mungari 4.2 Project") announced by Evolution on 5 June 2023;

Further production potential from the past-producing Kunanalling gold project, which is located less than 15km from the Mungari Mill and also part of Evolution's integrated Mungari 4.2 Project;

Provides critical metals exposure to copper, cobalt and rare earth metals exposure across the Halls Creek and Broken Hill exploration projects; and

Strengthens Vox's proportion of royalty assets located in lower risk political jurisdictions of Australia, Canada and USA, now totalling more than 80% of all royalty assets.

Portfolio Overview

Asset Operator Primary

Commodity Stage Royalty Castle Hill

(royalty)

Evolution Mining Ltd. (ASX) Gold Construction A$40/oz gold extracted and recovered (payable up to 75Koz gold*) Castle Hill

(milestone payment) Evolution Mining Ltd. (ASX) Gold Construction A$2M post recovery of 140Koz* gold from Castle Hill royalty tenure Kunanalling Evolution Mining Ltd. (ASX) Gold Development 2% realised production

(payable >75Koz* gold from

Castle Hill royalty tenure) Halls Creek /

Mt Angelo North

AuKing Mining Ltd

(ASX, Operator)

Cazaly Resources Ltd (ASX, JV partner) Copper, Zinc Exploration (2023 Scoping Study) 1.5% NSR Broken Hill Castillo Copper Ltd. (ASX) Copper, Cobalt, Rare Earths Exploration (2022 resource) 2.0% NSR

*: Castle Hill royalty production cap and milestone hurdle have been reduced by 13,085oz from historical production in 2013

Key Assets

Castle Hill - A$40/ounce (up to 75,000oz production) + Milestone Payment (1)(2)(3)

The Castle Hill gold project is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie in the heart of the Western Australia goldfields and covers a substantial portion of the Kunanalling Shear Zone, one of the dominant corridors of mineralisation at Mungari. The project was historically explored by Cazaly Resources Limited ("Cazaly"), who sold the royalty tenure to Phoenix Gold Ltd ("Phoenix") in June 2010 for upfront consideration, royalties and contingent production-linked payments.

The 14.8Mt resource at Castle Hill is amenable to conventional open pit mining and both milling and heap leach processing; and is located in close proximity to the Mungari processing plant. In 2013 Phoenix conducted mining at Castle Hill, producing 13,085 ounces via the Paddington mill. In January 2015 a Joint Mining Study was commissioned by Norton Gold Fields ("Norton") and Phoenix to process high grade Castle Hill ore at Norton's nearby Paddington mill. In 2015 Phoenix was acquired by Evolution for approximately A$55 million and the Norton JV was subsequently terminated by Evolution.

Figure 1: The Castle Hill - Kunanalling Project Area

(Source: Evolution Mining Mungari Site Visit Presentation, August 8, 2023)

(https://evolutionmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2588272_Mungari-Site-Visit-Presentation.pdf)

The Castle Hill royalty applies to a number of tenements and gold deposits, including the Castle Hill, Mick Adam and Wadi deposits which Vox management estimates covers the majority (75% - 100%) of the Castle Hill mineral reserves (on M16/24 & M16/526) for the Mungari 4.2 Project (as summarised in Table 1 below).

Table 1: Castle Hill Mineral Reserves (December 2022)

(Source: Evolution Mining Mungari Expansion Project announcement, June 2023)

(https://evolutionmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2561151_Mungari-minelife-extended-to-15-years.pdf)

Kunanalling - 2% Realised Production (>75,000oz production)(1)(2)(3)

The Kunanalling gold project is located directly adjacent to the Castle Hill project tenure and covers the southern strike extent of the Kunanalling Shear Zone. Vox management estimates that the Kunanalling royalty tenure covers the majority (75% - 100%) of the following gold deposits: Catherwood, Emu and Premier as shown below in Table 2.

Table 2: Kunanalling Mineral Resources (December 2015)

(Source: Evolution Mining Mineral Resources & Reserves Statement, December 2015)

In the September 2011 Quarter, Phoenix completed a feasibility study for the Catherwood gold deposit, which contemplated the mining and treatment of 314,000t of ore at 2.7g/t Au for 27,000oz gold mined and 25,300oz gold recovered via a nearby gold processing plant.

Halls Creek / Mt Angelo North - 1.5% NSR(2)

The Halls Creek Copper Project is located 25km southwest of Halls Creek in Western Australia's Kimberley region. The project area is underlain by metamorphosed rocks of the Halls Creek Mobile Zone, which are highly prospective for a range of commodities including gold, silver, copper, nickel, lead and zinc.

The Mount Angelo North deposit is a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide copper deposit located on royalty-linked mining lease M80/247 with a JORC Code 2012 compliant indicated resource of: 1.0Mt @ 1.6% Cu, 1.6% Zn, 15g/t Ag and inferred resource of 712Kt @ 1.0% Cu, 1.2% Zn, 9g/t Ag at a cutoff grade of 0.4% Cu and 1% Zn (published on 31 January 2022), including high grade intercepts:

57m @ 5.0% Cu

43m @ 2.1% Cu

13m @ 3.4% Cu

On 1 June 2023, JV partner AuKing Mining Ltd. (ASX) announced the results of a positive Scoping Study for the Koongie Park copper/zinc project, which included potential development of the Mt Angelo North deposit. Further information can be found at Cazaly's website here: https://cazalyresources.com.au/projects/halls-creek-western-australia/.

Broken Hill - 2% NSR(3)

The Broken Hill East Project consists of two tenements covering 684.3km2 (EL8434 and EL8435). Since acquiring EL8434 and EL8435 in late 2020, Castillo Copper's strategic intent for the Broken Hill Project is to extend known mineralisation across the project area and enhance the confidence and grade of the June 2022 released Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

The maiden Inferred MRE dated 1 June 2022, compliant with JORC (2012) standards, indicates 64Mt @ 318 ppm Co for 21,556t contained cobalt metal at relatively shallow depths (2-80m). In addition, the global MRE includes 44,260t of Inferred contained copper (63Mt @ 700ppm).

A primarily cobalt-focused drilling campaign, consisting of twelve reverse circulation (RC) boreholes and one diamond drillhole began in October 2022, targeting the Fence Gossan, Reef Tank and Tors Tank Prospects within EL 8434. The results of assays from 7 drillholes in the Fence Gossan and Tors Tank Prospects, along with a geochemical auger survey consisting of 209 stations conducted across Fence Gossan, revealed a noteworthy discovery of shallow clay-hosted Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Although the cobalt assays were in line with expectations, this newfound discovery prompted the Board to shift its strategic focus towards gaining a deeper understanding of the extent of REE mineralisation throughout the broader project area. To assess the feasibility of extracting REE from shallow clay deposits, metallurgical test work was conducted by ALS Perth and ANSTO.

Further information on the Broken Hill project can be found here: https://castillocopper.com/projects/broken-hill/

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning seven jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

Castle Hill mineral resource & reserve estimate - Evolution Mining Mungari Expansion Project announcement, June 2023: https://evolutionmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2561151_Mungari-minelife-extended-to-15-years.pdf Mt Angelo North Mineral Resource, published on 31st January 2022:

https://aukingmining.com/site/pdf/5d1ae1e3-d731-47d9-99bf-9beb536ee4b0/Positive-Scoping-Study-results-for-Koongie-Park-copper-proje.pdf Broken Hill - Maiden Mineral Resource estimate dated 1 June 2022:

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/CCZ/02527247.pdf

