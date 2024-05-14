First Atlantic Nickel Engages Public Relations Service Provider

Vancouver, May 14, 2024 - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) (formerly Avante Mining Corp.) ("FAN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a public relations marketing agreement dated May 12, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink"), to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its securities.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors. The Company has budgeted up to US$100,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink during the initial Term; Think Ink's services to the Company will include the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banner and native ads.

The Agreement is for an initial 6-month term (the "Term") with either party having the right at any time to terminate upon 30 days written notice. At the end of each term, the agreement will automatically renew for an additional Term, unless either Party provides the other Party with written notice of termination.

The engagement of Think Ink is another piece of FAN's strategy to bring global visibility to the Company as it strives to establish itself as a leader in the nickel industry. This strategic move complements the initial engagements of Xander Capital Partners Inc. and TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media. With a combined budget allocation of up to US$320,000 over the next 12 months, FAN will work to maximize visibility and market presence through robust investor outreach campaigns.

The Company also anticipates unveiling its redesigned corporate website and presentation, in addition to other marketing initiatives in the following two weeks as it prepares to launch its 2024 field programs at the Atlantic Nickel (Pipestone Awaruite) and Voisey's West projects. The Atlantic Nickel project is a bulk tonnage target with a similar deposit style to FPX Nickel's (FPX) Dacar project, and Canada Nickel Company's (CNC) Crawford project where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates a 25-year mine with an after-tax net present value (8%) of $1.2-billion. The Voisey's West project is a high-grade nickel project, where the Company identified new high-grade nickel intercepts in its maiden 2023 drill program including 9 metres grading 1.12% Nickel.

Think Ink and FAN are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Think Ink nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. No stock options are being granted to Think Ink under the terms of the Agreement.

The contact information for Think Ink is Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC, 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California 92704; Phone: 888-808-2161; Email: info@thinkinkmarketing.com.

Disclosure

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. The qualified person is a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed herein.

About First Atlantic Nickel Corp.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value geographically significant projects including the Atlantic Nickel and the Voisey's West Project. The Company is paving the way by combining quality projects with proven exploration strategies and a dedicated team to achieve exceptional outcomes.

The Company's Voisey's West project is located in the same intrusive complex as the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine where reported remaining proven and probable reserves include 32.4 million tonnes of 2.13% nickel, 0.96% copper, 0.13% cobalt, and additional measured and indicated 10.3 million tonnes of 0.87% nickel, 0.65% copper, 0.04% cobalt. It represents one of the most competitive nickel operations globally.

The Atlantic Nickel Project represents one of the rare awaruite projects globally which are a focus in the development of large-scale bulk tonnage nickel targets that have low carbon emission profiles and are very attractive to battery and steel produces looking to reduce their carbon output.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

