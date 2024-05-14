First Phosphate Corp Reports Positive Drill Results at Bégin-Lamarche Project in Quebec

NewsDirect CEO John Passalacqua joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the results from 29 additional drill holes at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec. The company's drill program, totaling 25,929 meters, was completed ahead of schedule, with 4,557 assays received to date and 1,775 assays expected by May's end.



Passalacqua highlighted the progress, noting that 23 drill holes have been completed in the Phosphate Mountain Zone, with results from 14 holes showing grades exceeding 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 to 92 meters. Notably, drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 over 84.0 meters from a surface depth of 3.0 meters, indicating significant phosphate mineralization in the area.



Additionally, Passalacqua discussed drilling in the Southern Zone, where continuous widths of over 100 meters of phosphate mineralization have been observed. Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 meters from the surface, while drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 meters, further confirming the project's potential.



