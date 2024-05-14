Fancamp Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2024 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) announces the resignation of Mr. Greg Ferron as Director of the Corporation, effective immediately. Mr. Ferron has held this position on the Board of Directors since 2021. The Board of Directors and management of Fancamp thank Mr. Ferron for his years of service, and the Corporation was fortunate to have benefited from Mr. Ferron's years of mining industry and capital markets expertise.



"We would like to thank Mr. Ferron for his exceptional service on our Board. The Corporation has benefitted greatly from his contributions, dedication, and strategic leadership," added Mr. Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of Fancamp.

The Corporation wishes him well in his other endeavours and will continue working with Mr. Ferron as we jointly advance the Shining Tree Joint Venture in South Timmins with PTX Metals Inc., of which Mr. Ferron is the President and CEO.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The Company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario and Québec, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Company continues to identify near term cash-flow generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Corporation, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information of the Corporation can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Although Fancamp believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions informing such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results of such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Fancamp disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations

+1 (604) 434 8829

tasfour@fancamp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.