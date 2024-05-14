Mako Gold advances Napié gold and Korhogo manganese projects
Mako Gold Ltd. (ASX:MKG) managing director Peter Ledwidge sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to chat through the completion of a mechanical trenching program at the Tchaga North prospect within the Napié Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, covering 762 metres with samples taken at 1-metre intervals. The trenching targeted new high-grade gold zones identified by recent field mapping and rock chip sampling, yielding high gold concentrations (79.50 g/t, 76.10 g/t, 60.66 g/t). The zones examined included the Ladder Zone, Central Zone, Double Zone and other newly mapped areas. Mako is now awaiting assay results to further evaluate the trenches and plan subsequent drilling operations. The trenches revealed numerous east-west oriented quartz veins and stringers in stockworks, which have not yet been tested by drilling. Additionally, Mako continues to explore strategic partnership opportunities for its Korhogo Manganese Project, also in Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to secure third-party funding to focus more on the Napié Gold Project. Management has noted increased interest in this project and is planning site visits soon. Ledwidge noted the resilience of the company's low-cost exploration strategy amid market fluctuations and the impact of Cyclone Megan on manganese prices, which has also seen increased demand due to its use in electric vehicles. Mako remains optimistic about leveraging rising prices for both gold and manganese. Furthermore, Mako concluded its due diligence for the potential acquisition of Goldridge, having previously signed an Exclusivity Deed with Goldridge. While this deed has expired, Mako awaits further assay results from Goldridge's ongoing 4,000-metre diamond drilling program before making final acquisition decisions.
