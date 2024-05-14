Vortex Metals Issues Correction to Previously Closed Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2024 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") announces a correction regarding the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 07, 2024 regarding the previously closed private placement on April 25th, 2024.

The Company has informed the Exchange that it inadvertently excluded 360,000 units subscribed by an investor. These units have now been issued and included in the final tally.

As a result, the updated details of the private placement are as follows: 19,729,411 common shares and 9,864,706 share purchase warrants, with the total amount raised in the private placement being C$1,775,646.99.

All other information remains unchanged.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

