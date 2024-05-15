Silver Elephant Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Vancouver, May 14, 2024 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTC Pink: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2N) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held May 10, 2024, as described in the Company's information circular dated March 27, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results are set out below:
Number of Directions: set the number of directors at four (4).
Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular the Meeting were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Withheld / Abstain
% Withheld / Abstain
John Lee
1,942,379
91.27%
185,833
8.73%
Greg Hall
1,969,734
92.55%
158,478
7.45%
Douglas Flett
1,970,483
92.59%
157,729
7.41%
Nigel Lees
1,968,894
92.51%
159,318
7.49%
Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.
For more information on the voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results which is available at www.sedar.com.
About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
Silver Elephant is a silver mining company, with its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver project in production since October 2023 in Bolivia.
Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.
