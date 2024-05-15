Pyx Resources Limited: First Export of Monazite Rich Zircon Concentrate

Sydney, Australia - PYX Resources Ltd. (LON:PYX) (NSX:PYX), the world's third largest publicly listed zircon producer by zircon resources, is pleased to announce that its first shipment of monazite rich zircon concentrate totalling 750t has been exported to a customer in Hainan, China.Monazite is a constituent of mineral sands and holds particular significance due to the 17 Rare Earth Elements ("REEs" lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), promethium (Pm), samarium (Sm), europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb), dysprosium (Dy), holmium (Ho), erbium (Er), thulium (Tm), ytterbium (Yb), lutetium (Lu), scandium (Sc), and yttrium (Y)) that it contains, which are pivotal in various advanced technologies including electronics, renewable energy systems, and specialised alloys. These REEs include cerium and neodymium, which are vital components in catalytic converters for cars and wind turbines, lanthanum, used in rechargeable batteries, thorium, which shows promise in advanced nuclear reactor design, and yttrium, which enhances the performance of superconductors and LED lights.Commenting on its first monazite shipment, PYX's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Hasler, said: "We are thrilled to announce the first successful shipment of monazite rich zircon concentrate to China, marking a significant step forward in our strategic endeavours. Monazite, known for its rich rare earth content, represents a pivotal resource in the global landscape of advanced technologies and is used across multiple industries from renewable energy and electronics to aerospace and healthcare. We continue to gain substantial interest for our products from global buyers and look forward to reporting further exports in the future."





About Pyx Resources Limited:



PYX Resources Ltd. (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.





Source:

PYX Resources Ltd.





Contact:

ir@pyxresources.com Tel.: +61 2 8823 3132