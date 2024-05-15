Inspiration Energy Engages Axiom Exploration Group to Execute Field Programs on its Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 - TheNewswire: Inspiration Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Inspiration") (CSE: ISP) is excited to announce that it has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group ("Axiom") to advance its Ledge and Plateau properties located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Inspiration recently entered into option agreements to acquire a 70% undivided interest in the two Uranium properties (the "Plateau Property" and "Ledge Property") from Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha"). See Figure 1. for a map of Inspiration's current land holdings in the Athabasca Basin.



Figure 1. Map of Inspiration's current land holdings in the Athabasca Basin showing proximity to known deposits and existing infrastructure.

Axiom will provide management of all aspects of the advancement of the Plateau Property and the Ledge Property by utilizing their full suite of in-house geological services departments including initial data compilation and interpretation, First Nation's engagement, permit management, airborne and ground geophysical survey design and execution, geological prospecting, mapping and sampling, environmental assessment, drill target generation, and diamond drill program management.

Charles Desjardins. CEO of Inspiration states, "Axiom's wide range of expertise, not only in the Athabasca Basin Uranium sector, but across the global exploration industry, made them an ideal choice for the aggressive development of our newest additions to our Saskatchewan Uranium property portfolio. Their all-in-one project management will streamline Inspiration's timeline for evaluating the Plateau Property and the Ledge Property for economic Uranium potential."

About the Plateau Property:

The Plateau Property is comprised of 9 mineral dispositions encompassing a total land area of 27,252ha (27km2) and is located along the southeast margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin unconformity-contact crosscuts the southern mineral dispositions of the property, and the sandstone extends northwards to a maximum thickness of 800 metres. The basement rock underlying the Plateau Property consists of mainly Archean felsic gneisses with lesser Archean and Paleoproterozoic supracrustal rocks. The property sits adjacent to, and potentially overlies, portions of the conductive Cable Bay Shear Zone that hosts multiple Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI) occurrences relating to unconformity-associated Uranium mineralization and Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusion-hosted Ni-Cu-(Co-PGE) mineralization. The 4 southernmost mineral dispositions lay partially outside the extent of the Athabasca Basin unconformity contact.

Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 2. Plateau Property location map.

Highlights:

Targeting basement-hosted and unconformity-associated Uranium mineralization.

Property Structural Fabric: Curvilinear NE-trending belt dominated by dome-and-basin style interference-folding of the Mudjatik Domain overprinted by NE-linear Cable Bay Shear Zone.

Major Structures include Cable Bay Shear Zone, Tabbernor faults, and Mackenzie diabase dykes.

Proximity to Known Mineralization: 1 km from Fleming Island Occurrence (3% U3O8 outcrop samples). There are multiple Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index showings proximal to the property that include Co, Cu, Zn, and Ni.

Recent Work: XciteTM helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (HTDEM) system flown over entire property in 2023, which defined 73 linear-kilometres of conductors on the property.

XciteTM survey has highlighted coincident magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies within the northwest quadrant of the property that may host northeast trending splay faults of the Cable Bay Shear Zone.

Future Work Recommendation for the Plateau Property for the remainder of 2024 through to the end of 2026:

I.Complete drillhole and surficial geochemistry compilation work initiated by Atha.

II.Property-wide airborne gravity survey.

III.Property-wide ground geochemistry/boulder sampling survey.

IV.Ground time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) and ground DC-IP resistivity surveying over the northern dispositions.

V.Geologic mapping & prospecting over the southern dispositions.

About the Ledge Property:

The Ledge Property is comprised of 7 mineral dispositions encompassing a total land area of 38,784ha (38km2) and is located along the northeast margin of the Athabasca Basin. The property potentially overlies portions of the conductive Cable Bay Shear Zone that hosts Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI) occurrence #1617 relating to Felsic Intrusion-hosted Uranium mineralization with associated Fe, Mo, and Th. The 3 northernmost mineral dispositions of the property lay partially outside the extent of the Athabasca Basin unconformity contact. The sandstone overlying the remaining mineral dispositions dips downward to the south; the southernmost disposition contains sandstone up to 200m thick. The basement rocks underlying the Ledge Property consist of mainly Archean felsic gneisses with lesser Archean and Paleoproterozoic supracrustal rocks. See Figure 3. For Ledge Property location map.



Figure 3. Ledge Property location map.

Highlights:

Targeting basement-hosted and unconformity-associated Uranium mineralization.

Property Structural Fabric: Curvilinear NE-trending belt dominated by dome-and-basin-style interference-folding typical of the Mudjatik Domain.

Major Structures include Tabbernor faults, Mackenzie diabase dykes, and potential extension of the Cable Bay Shear Zone.

Numerous drill holes and boulder sampling has been completed on the property with anomalous Uranium and scintillometer values which have been linked to the granitoids.

Proximity to Known Mineralization: Moosonees Lake Bedrock Uranium Showing on property (Surficial Boulder Sample at 0.19% U3O8).

Recent Work: XciteTM helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (HTDEM) system flown over entire property in 2023, which defined 50 linear-kilometres of conductive lineaments.

Future Work Recommendation for the Ledge Property for the remainder of 2024 through to the end of 2026:

I.Complete drillhole and surficial geochemistry compilation work initiated by Atha.

II.Property-wide airborne gravity survey.

III.Property-wide geologic mapping, prospecting.

IV.Property-wide ground geochemistry/boulder survey.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo. Mr. Marfleet is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

