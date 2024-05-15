Pantoro Ltd. (ASX:PNR) managing director Paul Cmrlec sits down with Proactive's Jonathan Jackson to chat about the increase of its institutional placement by 13.64% to $100 million due to high demand from new and existing, domestic and international institutional investors. This financial backing will support Pantoro's growth initiatives, including the development of the Scotia Underground Mine at the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Originally planned at $88 million, the increase will specifically help restructure the company's balance sheet and accelerate growth operations at the Norseman Project. The raised funds will be used to close out a US$29.6 million Term Loan Facility with Nebari Partners LLC, saving approximately A$18.5 million in principal and interest payments during FY25. Additionally, the funds will support accelerated exploration and drilling to establish a third high-grade underground mine and commence studies for the Norseman Mainfield's mining reactivation. This site historically produced about 3 million ounces and was among Australia's highest-grade goldfields. Development at the Scotia Underground Mine is advancing, with significant progress in site integration and operational efficiencies. This development is poised to make the Scotia mine the primary ore source by end of 2024.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pantoro-boosts-capital-raise-to-100-million-for-norseman-project-expansion-626533763
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!