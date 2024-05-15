Teako Minerals Appoints Geologists and Welcomes Financial, Geological, Environmental, Social, and Governance Advisors to the Team

Vancouver, May 15, 2024 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Freddie Duncalf as the Company's Exploration Manager and a team of three (3) junior and exploration geologists to work on its nation-wide project portfolio in Norway on a full-time basis. The Company also welcomes a strong team of Norwegian special advisors who will bring valuable expertise to various aspects of the Company's operations.

Chief Executive Officer, Sven Gollan, comments: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to welcome our new advisors and geologists joining our team. Your expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable as we navigate our operations in Norway".

Highlights

Teako appoints a team of in-house geologists on a full-time basis;

Mr. Freddie Duncalf has been appointed as the Company's Exploration Manager.

Mr. Aidan Crilly has been appointed as an Exploration Geologist of the Company.

Mr. Hendrik Ebel has been appointed as an Exploration Geologist of the Company.

Ms. Shannon Byrne has been appointed as a Junior Geologist of the Company.

Teako welcomes special advisors;

Ms. Birgit Liodden has been appointed as an ESG advisor to the Company.

Ms. Desiree Roerdink has been appointed as a geological advisor to the Company.

Mr. Gunnar Pedersen has been appointed as a financial advisor to the Company.

Mr. Alf Broeng has been appointed as an advisor for project & mine planning to the Company.

By bringing in a team of geologists and eliminating the need for contractors, the Company is streamlining its processes, enhancing flexibility, and boosting efficiency while unlocking cost-saving opportunities in the field. It also requires the Company to fast-track its exploration efforts to explore its nationwide project portfolio broadly.

Mr. Freddie Duncalf, enlisted as the Companys Exploration Manager, holds both an MSc in Mining Geology from the Camborne School of Mines and a BSc Hons in Exploration and Resource Geology from Cardiff University (UK). Freddie has 8 years of experience in mineral exploration covering a wide range of deposit styles in varying geological terrains. His career has spanned orogenic gold exploration on greenfield sites in West Africa working for Centamin PLC, through to resource expansion in brownfield terrains of Western Australia with Minjar Gold PTY. Other experiences include Porphyry and IOCG exploration in South America and multiple field seasons exploring for base metals, REE's, and precious metals in Greenland, for multiple Canadian junior explorers. For the last few years, Freddie has been focused on Norway working on and managing multiple projects in the south of the country exploring for a range of critical minerals.

The Special Advisors

Ms. Birgit M. Liodden is Founder & CEO of The Ocean Opportunity Lab (TOOL). Chair of Kuniko Norway - Board member of Kuniko Ltd, TECO2030 ASA, Aqua Bio Technology, The Factory, Excess Engineering and the Bellona Foundation. Ms Liodden is a self-made entrepreneur and business activist who has worked to push sustainability, entrepreneurship, next generation & diversity through 15 years. Ms Liodden's background includes Director of Sustainability, Ocean Industries & Communication at Oslo Business Region, Project Manager Oslo European Green Capital/Business program. Director of Nor-Shipping, Founder & SG of YoungShip International, Project Manager Global Systems & Processes at Wilh.Wilhelmsen. Started her first company at 28, and became the first female Director of a global leading shipping expo at the age of 32. Now setting up the first global ecosystem for entrepreneurs & innovators across ocean & renewable energy industries. In 2018, Ms Liodden interviewed President Barack Obama in front of 3000 executives. In 2020 she was named a Top100 global maritime female profile, chaired NASDAQ's ESG Summit, UN Environmental Assembly #ActForNature, and spoke at the official IMO World Maritime Day global panel. Has received a number of awards & rankings for her leadership in Norway and internationally.

Dr. Desiree Roerdink is an Associate Professor in Analytical Geochemistry at the University of Bergen, with a PhD degree from Utrecht University, The Netherlands (2013). Her main research focuses on the use of stable isotope tracers to understand the environments in which mineral deposits form, from the earliest Earth to the modern seafloor. She also teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in mineralogy, geochemistry and geobiology, and supervises MSc and PhD students on a wide range of projects.

Mr. Gunnar Pedersen holds a Graduate degree in Financial Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and is a CFA charterholder. He has absolute return investing and portfolio management experience since 1996, specializing in thematic global macro investing, fixed income and FX. His more recent research interests include socially responsible investments, battery materials and renewables. During his career, Mr. Pedersen has co-founded and founded two absolute return focused investment funds. Currently he is self employed at his firm Asymmetric Asset Management, where he focuses on portfolio management and thematic investing, consultancy engagements and directorships.

Mr. Alf Broeng has extensive experience from various backgrounds with state, municipal and private employers, 27 years as infrastructure planner and project manager at Norconsult AS and 17 years as project planning manager at Franzefoss AS in the corporate staff of the sustainability and development department. He is an experienced project manager and planning officer with good knowledge of preparing contributions to municipal land use plans and preparing regulatory plans with environmental impact assessment, as well as preparing operational plans and applying for operating licences for mining areas at the Directorate of Minerals Management in Norway.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway & Finland exploring for copper, cobalt, gold, molybdenum, and rare earth elements (REE). The adoption of technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF Teako Minerals Corp.

"Sven Gollan"

CEO

T: +43 5522 500429

Email: sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the approvals of the Offering, the use of proceeds for the Offering, and the Company's business plans and operations. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended October 31, 2023.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209264