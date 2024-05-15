Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Steppe Gold Announces Shareholder Vote Date for Boroo Gold Acquisition in Mongolia

18:22 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Steppe Gold Chief Financial Officer Jeremy South joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company's plan to hold a shareholder vote on June 24th in Mongolia regarding the proposed acquisition of Boroo Gold. If approved, the transaction will involve Steppe Gold acquiring Boroo Gold in exchange for issuing common shares, resulting in Boroo Singapore holding 55.9% of Steppe Gold's issued and outstanding common shares.

South highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition, including an increase in combined gold production to 90,000 ounces per annum by 2025 and 150,000 ounces of gold equivalent per annum by 2026. The transaction is expected to generate strong cash flow, enhance financial strength to support the ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion debt and project financing, fund exploration programs, and provide opportunities for further acquisitions in Mongolia. Additionally, the sale of the Tres Cruces Project will enhance liquidity and position Steppe Gold as a multi-asset producer with a focus on Mongolia.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/steppe-gold-announces-shareholder-vote-date-for-boroo-gold-acquisition-in-mongolia-800537615

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JMMP
CA85913R2063
www.steppegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap