U.S. Gold Achieves Milestone with Surface Mine Permit for CK Gold Project

CEO George Bee Corp joined Steve Darling from Proactive to reveal a significant achievement for the company's CK Gold project as the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality issued its surface gold mine permit. This milestone allowsto resume work on a prefeasibility study, marking a pivotal step forward in project development.With the mine operating permit secured,is advancing its feasibility study, with substantial progress already made in process plant design and equipment procurement. The company aims to update the prefeasibility study by the third quarter of 2024 and subsequently finalize the feasibility study, incorporating project upside opportunities.Bee emphasized that the project is nearing completion of remaining conditions, including the approval of the reclamation bond, which is already submitted. Additionally, the Wyoming Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting process is in its final stages, and technical work for WDEQ Air Quality Division permits is under review.anticipates receiving the necessary permits by mid-year, aligning with prior guidance and further advancing the CK Gold project toward production.