Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

U.S. Gold Achieves Milestone with Surface Mine Permit for CK Gold Project

19:14 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
U.S. Gold CEO George Bee Corp joined Steve Darling from Proactive to reveal a significant achievement for the company's CK Gold project as the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality issued its surface gold mine permit. This milestone allows U.S. Gold to resume work on a prefeasibility study, marking a pivotal step forward in project development.

With the mine operating permit secured, U.S. Gold is advancing its feasibility study, with substantial progress already made in process plant design and equipment procurement. The company aims to update the prefeasibility study by the third quarter of 2024 and subsequently finalize the feasibility study, incorporating project upside opportunities.

Bee emphasized that the project is nearing completion of remaining conditions, including the approval of the reclamation bond, which is already submitted. Additionally, the Wyoming Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting process is in its final stages, and technical work for WDEQ Air Quality Division permits is under review. U.S. Gold anticipates receiving the necessary permits by mid-year, aligning with prior guidance and further advancing the CK Gold project toward production.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/u-s-gold-achieves-milestone-with-surface-mine-permit-for-ck-gold-project-188757899

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2P14K
US90291C2017
www.usgoldcorp.gold
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap