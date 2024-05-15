CEO Jason Weber joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the completion of an option agreement with three prospectors holding the GDR Project in southern Yukon. Comprising three claim groups totaling 150 claims in the Silvertip-Midway District, the GDR Project is strategically located near Silver North's Tim Silver Property, currently under option to Coeur Mining. The project claims encompass geology prospective for Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRDs), akin to those explored at Tim and Coeur's neighboring Silvertip Mine Project.Weber highlighted the accessibility of the GDR Project properties via road and trail, emphasizing their potential for high-grade Ag-Zn-Pb CRD mineralization. Showings of Ag-Pb-Zn and multi-element soil geochemical anomalies underlain by Paleozoic limestone underscore the project's geological similarity to CRD mineralization at Silvertip.Veronica, situated 11 km north of Silvertip and proximal to Silver North's Tim project, exhibits a multi-element soil anomaly spanning 450 by 450 m, with unexplored potential to the east. Soil samples reveal promising values of 0.3 - 31.1 ppm Ag, 60 - 3100 ppm Pb, and 50 - 612 ppm Zn, presenting an enticing target for exploration follow-up. The area features limestone and quartzite outcrops, further enhancing its prospectivity.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/silver-north-resources-secures-option-agreement-for-gdr-project-in-southern-yukon-977100315