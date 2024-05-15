Menü Artikel
Nexus Minerals starts new drilling program at Wallbrook Gold Project

21:15 Uhr
Nexus Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NXM) managing director Andy Tudor sits down with Proactive's Jonathan Jackson to discuss the launch of a diamond drilling program at Crusader-Templar deposit within the Wallbrook Gold Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. This operation is crucial for gathering essential information to de-risk the project as ongoing mine studies progress. Concurrently, a regional aircore drilling program, designed to begin immediately after the diamond drilling, will systematically investigate shallow, high-priority regional targets, aligning with the company's strategic exploration goals. Tudor highlights the importance of this drilling program in providing insights necessary for the potential future development of the deposit. The company has planned a 10,000-metre aircore drilling program over four significant regional targets, starting in June. These targets include areas known for porphyry dyke activity and historical gold exploration, all presenting opportunities to expand the project's gold resource base effectively. The targets are strategically located near existing mines and show various geological features that could facilitate hydrothermal mineralisation, indicating promising prospects for further exploration and resource extension. Finally, Tudor talks to the recent recognition by Cannacord and the company's strong financial position.

Nexus Minerals Ltd.

Nexus Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1J82J
AU000000NXM3
www.nexus-minerals.com
