Western Metallica Resources Announces Promising Initial Results from Turmalina Project Sampling

CEO Greg Duras joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the initial results from the company's ongoing sampling program at the Turmalina Project. This project spans 2,747 hectares and is renowned for its high-grade copper-molybdenum deposits, hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. The Turmalina Project is strategically located in the Piura region of northern coastal Peru, approximately 170 kilometers by road from the Pan-American coastal highway to the west. Situated at an elevation of 2,600 meters in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, the project benefits from its proximity to the coast and a major road, positioning it within the same metallogenic belt as significant projects like Rio Blanco, Canariaco, and La Granja.Duras highlighted the significance of the recent rock chip sampling, which has confirmed historic results and aligns with the historical grade sections of the main breccia pipe. These sections are located at both level 0 and level 5, the only levels currently partially accessible. The sampling efforts have provided promising insights into the mineral composition of the Turmalina Project.One notable sample collected from a face at level 0 returned a copper (Cu) value of 0.1%, a molybdenum (Mo) value exceeding 1%, along with 1 gram per ton (g/t) of gold (Au) and 37 grams per ton (g/t) of silver (Ag). More consistently, six samples have been collected along level 5, revealing an average copper value of 2.9%, with a maximum of 5.9%, and average molybdenum values of 0.19%, including one sample exceeding 1% Mo.These initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the potential of the Turmalina Project.is committed to further exploration and development of this high-grade mineral resource. The company plans to continue its sampling program to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the project's mineralogy and to identify additional areas of interest for future drilling.The Turmalina Project's location within a well-known metallogenic belt, alongside other major projects, underscores its strategic importance. The proximity to existing infrastructure, including major roads and the coast, enhances the project's accessibility and potential for future development.Proactive Investors+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/western-metallica-resources-announces-promising-initial-results-from-turmalina-project-sampling-447265421