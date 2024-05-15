Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2024, as set out below.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Patrick Godin

361,329,329

99.53 %

1,717,797

0.47 %

Nicholas Chirekos

290,253,990

79.95 %

72,793,135

20.05 %

Gillian Davidson

341,491,337

94.06 %

21,555,788

5.94 %

Thomas McCulley

361,301,870

99.52 %

1,745,255

0.48 %

Margaret Mulligan

359,813,070

99.11 %

3,234,055

0.89 %

Richard O'Brien

361,028,341

99.44 %

2,018,784

0.56 %

Ian Pearce

340,842,205

93.88 %

22,204,920

6.12 %

Marilyn Schonberner

356,463,339

98.19 %

6,583,788

1.81 %
Appointment of Auditor

Votes For

Votes Against

% For

% Against

364,555,009

66,778,395

84.52 %

15.48 %
Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For

Votes Against

% For

% Against

358,842,014

4,205,111

98.84 %

1.16 %

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com on May 14, 2024.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gold-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-board-of-directors-302146798.html

SOURCE New Gold Inc.



Contact
Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Direct: +1 (416) 324-6027, Email: ankit.shah@newgold.com; Brandon Throop, Director, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 (647) 264-5027, Email: brandon.throop@newgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

New Gold Inc.

New Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0ERPH
CA6445351068
www.newgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap