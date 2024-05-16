Aztec Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it will extend the expiry date of certain outstanding share purchase warrants of the Company. A total of 11,388,089 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were originally issued by the Company pursuant to the closing of a private placement on June 6, 2022. As issued, each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share until June 6, 2024. None of the Warrants have been exercised to date. The Company is seeking the approval of the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to December 6, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

