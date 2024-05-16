Atha Energy Corp Announces Major 2024 Exploration and Drilling Plans

CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the commencement of the company's 2024 Exploration Program. This program marks's most significant exploration initiative to date and is recognized as one of the largest uranium-focused exploration programs globally.Boisjoli elaborated on the completed, ongoing, and forthcoming geophysical surveys that are integral to the 2024 Exploration Program. At the company's 100%-owned Gemini Project in the Athabasca Basin,successfully concluded Phase I Geophysics of the 2024 Gemini Exploration Program. This phase comprised a Ground Gravity Survey and Fleet Space's Exosphere Ambient Noise Tomography. Both surveys concentrated on the GMZ and the surrounding area, targeting prospective parallel conductors to identify alterations indicative of uranium mineralization. The data gathered from Phase I is now being utilized in the currently ongoing Phase II of the 2024 Gemini Exploration Program. Phase II focuses on comprehensive data compilation, target development, and optimization. The primary objective of Phase II is to develop a detailed 3D geological model of the GMZ, which will be integrated with ATHA's proprietary machine learning technology. This process aims to further de-risk targets, optimize planning, and enhance execution strategies for the impending Phase III Diamond Drill program, scheduled to commence in August 2024.Additionally,launched its Athabasca Basin 2024 Exploration Program in January. This program is structured into two main phases. Phase I extends the efforts of the company's initial 2023 Exploration Program, covering all ATHA's Athabasca Basin projects with aerial Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys. The primary goal of Phase I is to pinpoint high-priority targets for further investigation. This phase was successfully completed in the first half of 2024.Phase II builds on the outcomes of both the 2023 Exploration Program and Phase I of the 2024 program. In Phase II, projects with identified high-priority targets are undergoing additional geophysical testing using systems such as QMAGt, MMT, Gravity, and ANT surveys. These additional surveys aim to further characterize and de-risk the high-priority targets identified earlier, as well as discover new areas of interest.Proactive United States+1 347-449-0879action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/atha-energy-corp-announces-major-2024-exploration-and-drilling-plans-641281448