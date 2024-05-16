Renforth Samples Semi-Massive Copper Mineralization in Beaupre Stripped Vein

Pickering ON, May 16, 2024 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTCQB- RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that our initial 2024 prospecting program, focusing on the Beaupré copper/zinc/silver/nickel mineralized shear hosted vein system, stripped in Fall 2023, and the Victoria polymetallic mineralized system, both within our Malartic Metals Package property, as well as at our Parbec gold deposit, has concluded successfully.

Program Results

Beaupré - The trenching from the Fall 2023 stripping program at Beaupré was inspected for the first time in this program. The work uncovered mineralization within the brecciated and boudinaging "main vein" over ~150m of strike. The vein is consistently present on the surface across its strike. A north-south oriented crosscut exposes Pontiac sediments to the north and south. Interestingly, a previously unknown stockwork zone was uncovered on the southern side of the main vein. Channel samples have been collected from both the main vein and the newly found stockwork system, including samples of smokey grey quartz, for assay analysis. Results will be reported once received. XRF and visual observation of mineralization in the field indicates the presence of copper, zinc, silver and nickel in various samples. Semi-massive chalcopyrite was observed in several locations on surface, with samples taken along strike. The next phase of work at Beaupré will involve prospecting along strike to identify any outcrops. Additionally, soil samples will be collected due to the limited presence of outcrops thus far.

Victoria - Work at Victoria was largely an inspection of proposed drill sites within 1km of the western end of the ~2.5km extent of current drilling, from the Rapide Sept Road to the west. Due to the spring thaw and frequent rain in the project area, the sites are currently too wet and may be winter drilling candidates. This situation may change as we progress into the summer months. Prospecting in this area revealed few outcrops, however, samples of ultramafics with some degree of sulphides present were taken and will be submitted for assay.

Parbec - Prospecting at Parbec targeted two areas south of the rail line where the recently released re-interpretation suggests that mineralized structures might sub-crop or outcrop. In addition to general prospecting, the geologists ran grids using a beep mat, which in the past in small scale testing was successful at Parbec in locating mineralization. Results include various instances of outcropping diorites in both target locations as well as outcrops of the Pontiac sediments. The beep mat provided readings that could be correlated in the field to a diorite ridge and lows to the adjacent Pontiac sediments. The collected data needs to undergo processing and interpretation for follow-up work. Additionally, the two wells drilled into the adit at Parbec were located for future water sampling.

"This successful initial program for the season sets us up for next steps at each of the areas of interest, particularly well at Beaupré with not only the visually impressive semi-massive copper mineralization which occurs in a couple of places, but with the revelation of structure on the south side of the vein which we were unaware of, increasing the area of interest at this copper discovery, where our work will have to now extend under cover. Fortunately, the stripping has given us a good idea of continuity and direction for our next steps. We now consider Beaupré an area of interest on our Malartic Metals Package that is deserving of continued exploration efforts to prove the extent of this surface, largely copper, mineralized occurrence proximal to the Cadillac Break. At Parbec, finding outcrop in the targeted area is a positive step towards validating our interpretation of the controls on the gold mineralization" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.



Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

