Cascade Copper Mobilizes Field Crew to Centrefire Copper-Gold Project

Seven high priority channel sample composites planned to confirm and extend known mineralization.

Channels located where recent grab samples returned values up to 2.48% Cu and up to 1.215 g/t Au.

Historic trenching and channel samples in the area returned values up to 2.01% Cu and 5.173 g/t Au over 1.0m intervals.*

Vancouver, British Columbia - May 16, 2024. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has mobilized a field crew to its Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden, Ontario, Canada. The field crew will perform channel sampling at the surface exposure of the main mineralized zone as well as prospecting along the road and trail network across the 2,500 hectare project.

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper explains "The field crew has been tasked with channel sampling the main mineralized zone at Centrefire that will not only confirm historic values, but also validate the expected extension of mineralization along strike. The mapped geology and interpreted airborne geophysics both indicate continuity along strike from the main mineralized zone. Access to the project area is excellent with little snow cover, the bedrock exposure is extraordinary for this time of year."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project in Northwest Ontario. Treasury Metals' gold deposits are in close proximity.

Initial Program

The field crew will ultimately channel sample seven separate locations along strike at the main historic stripping occurrence within the property located in the Wabigoon Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario, ~40 kilometers northeast of Dryden and ~35 kilometers southwest of Sioux Lookout. The priority will be to channel next to historic sample sites to validate results and to evaluate the continuity of mineralization along strike from these areas. Previous geophysical surveys have shown strong Electro-Magnetic (EM) conductors as well as magnetic high trends across the entire project area. Mineralization appears to occur in areas with coincident magnetic highs and strong EM signatures.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: EM Conductor Axes and High Magnetic Trends across the Centrefire Project area

The priority channel samples have been positioned to confirm historic results and to extend the mineralization beyond what is currently known. Cascade Copper prospected several areas in the fall of 2023 and returned significant assay results in grab samples. (Press Release Nov 29, 2023)

Channels 1 and 2 covered an area that previously returned 1.14% Cu and 0.993g/t Au as well as 0.17% Cu and 0.178g/t Au. Channel area 3 covered a section of the EM conductor approximately 25m north of the main gossan zone. Channel 4 investigated an exposure located 15m south of the main gossan. Channels 5, 6, and 7 crosscut the main mineralized zone in 3 separate areas, a 30m exposure of the main gossan zone where Cascade's previous reconnaissance grab sampling returned 2.48% Cu and 1.215g/t Au as well as 0.29% Cu and 1.08g/t Au.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Location of the Seven Priority Channel Sample Composites at Centrefire.



Click Image To View Full Size

Click Image To View Full Size Figure 4: Laying out the location for channel sampling along the main gossan zone Figure 5: Prospecting at Centrefire uncovered some intense sheeted veins.

Next Steps

The Corporation plans to continue exploration at Centrefire with a proposed diamond drill program to test the subsurface continuity of the copper and gold mineralization. The drilling will focus on the main gossan zone. The northeast portion of the project area that was recently staked, will see some airborne magnetic and/or EM surveys and prospecting.

*Results noted are historical and have been reviewed by the company's QP and are considered valid.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

