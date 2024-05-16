Golden Horse Terminates Bullfinch Gold Project Sales Agreement

Perth, May 16, 2024 - Following a review and field work by Golden Horse Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company"), the Company has agreed with Torque Metals Limited ("Torque") to terminate its sale and purchase agreement with Torque, which the Company entered into in June 2023 (the "Sale Agreement"). The Sale Agreement was to wholly acquire Torque's Bullfinch Gold project, located 34km from the Southern Cross township within the Yilgarn Mineral Field, Western Australia and adjacent to the Company's existing tenements.[[1]]

The Company continues to assess potential opportunities to enhance its position along the highly prospective greenstone belt.

[[1]] For further information, please refer to TSXV announcement dated June 26, 2023.

