Rio2 Announces 2024 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2024 - Rio2 Ltd. ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 15, 2024. A total of 115,981,552 common shares were voted, representing 44.68% of 259,568,913 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Klaus Zeitler 92,590,422 99.96% 35,962 0.04% Alex Black 92,583,424 99.95% 42,960 0.05% Andrew Cox 92,590,424 99.96% 35,960 0.04% Ram Ramachandran 92,588,324 99.96% 38,060 0.04% Albrecht Schneider 92,590,424 99.96% 35,960 0.04% Sidney Robinson 92,590,424 99.96% 35,960 0.04% Drago Kisic 92,590,424 99.96% 35,960 0.04%

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved and ratified the 2023 Rio2 Stock Option Plan and approved amendments to the Company's Share Incentive Plan as more thoroughly described in the April 2, 2024 information circular mailed to shareholders and filed on Sedar+ (the "Information Circular"). The full version of the Stock Option Plan and Amended Share Incentive Plan can be obtained directly from the Company by sending a written request to info@rio2.com.

Shareholders also approved the security-based compensation to non-arm's length parties as previously announced on January 29, 2024. Further disclosure on the Security-based compensation can be found in the Information Circular.

