Lancaster Resources Secures Approval for Phase 1 Drill Program at Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

18:34 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Lancaster Resources CEO Penny White joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about the company's latest milestone. The United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has granted Lancaster approval for the Plan of Operations concerning the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Phase 1 drill program. This approval follows a previous permit granted by the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division, marking a significant step forward in the project's development.

White detailed the scope and implications of this approval, highlighting that it includes the potential to drill up to three wells on the playa. This provision allows for an expedited regulatory process, contingent on the results of the maiden well, expected in the second quarter of 2024. The approval also comes with stringent conditions aimed at ensuring access, safety, and environmental protection. Lancaster Resources has worked closely with the BLM to develop these conditions, demonstrating their commitment to meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements. This collaboration underscores Lancaster's dedication to safeguarding the environment and ensuring the safety of all stakeholders involved.

The Alkali Flat Lithium Project targets a closed-basin brine deposit located in a playa lake setting. This strategic location is advantageous due to its proximity to major transportation infrastructure, including a major rail line and interstate highway, which provide excellent access to the project site. The Drill Permit area is situated approximately 8 miles north of the renowned 15MW Lightning Dock Known Geothermal Resource Area, further highlighting the project's promising potential.

The Alkali Flat Lithium Project represents a significant opportunity for Lancaster Resources to contribute to the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, the successful development of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project will position Lancaster Resources as a key player in the lithium supply chain.

Mineninfo

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3EMN9
CA51440M1023
www.lancaster-resources.com
